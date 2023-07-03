Opinion

3 more Newcastle United signings to come in, maybe 4 – Reading between the lines

Still 46 days for Newcastle United signings to be made.

However, fair to say that some fans aren’t handling the perceived lack of activity too well.

If I’m honest, I find it pretty pathetic the way some people are going on.

The way some drama queens are going on, you would think Newcastle United had lost three of our best players and brought in nobody.

Instead, this is a case of Newcastle United were the third best team last season (Man U very lucky to finish above NUFC) and have spent over £100m this calendar year on Tonali, Minteh and Gordon. Howe has repeatedly said Gordon was a signing for this summer but brought forward because chance to sign him early.

Last season’s performances and results backed up by Eddie Howe’s side having the third best form in the Premier League in the second half of the 2022/23 season.

I see Newcastle United going into the new season with same as last year PLUS having already added Tonali, plus Gordon now up to speed and a first eleven regular option. Elliot Anderson as well now I think at the point where he has progressed to be a proper first team candidate. Callum Wilson of course also bounced back in last two months of last season, every chance that the fifth top scorer in the Premier League last season will start 2023/24 on the bench!

I think that when we are talking about Newcastle United signings still potentially needed / still potentially to come…

We are now talking about either ASM will still be here, or more likely, Harvey Barnes (or another) to come in and ASM leave.

Then also Eddie Howe looking for a left-back and a right-sided defender, who ideally would be able to compete / cover right-back and right central defence.

Not the end of the world whether these two defenders are signed or not. Ideally yes, but no serious negative if not the case, or if it ends up taking a while.

It is now under four weeks until the season starts BUT it is at least nine weeks until Newcastle play a midweek game and have three matches in a week. The opening five weeks of the season have only four NUFC matches and no midweek matches, a week between each of them.

A crisis because we ‘only’ have last season’s squad plus Tonali to play four games in first five weeks of the new season???

I don’t think so.

There is also some talk of maybe four more Newcastle United signings still needed / to come, with Eddie Howe potentially after another midfielder, despite Tonali already coming in, a midfielder who would be happy to just sit in, in front of the defence.

Some Newcastle United fans going along with the belief that this current NUFC squad, wouldn’t be capable of matching last season, with certain players sure to drop off from what they did in 2022/23.

Maybe that will be the case BUT with for example Bruno, Isak and Botman, I see the opposite. Every reason to expect these three young players to be better again, they have still made less than 100 Premier League starts between them, so why can’t they improve? Plus, Isak was only really available for around half of last season. I also think that Willock and Longstaff have the capacity to go up more levels and especially in terms of scoring goals, a bit more experience and composure / confidence, they could get a significant amount of goals as last season they were repeatedly getting into decent goalscoring positions.

Nothing is ever guaranteed in football but as things stand now, even without any more Newcastle United signings, Eddie Howe and his squad are looking good.

I will just see anything else in terms of players arriving as a bonus, with still almost seven more weeks of the window to go.

