2 Newcastle United players agree contract extensions – NUFC official announcement

Two Newcastle United players have agreed to extend their contracts.

An official club announcement bringing the news on Sunday.

Paul Dummett and Loris Karius committing to new deals.

Newcastle United official announcement – 9 July 2023:

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett and goalkeeper Loris Karius have agreed to extend their contracts at St. James’ Park until summer 2024.

The club confirmed as part of its retained list in June that the pair had been made contract offers, while the Magpies also confirmed Matt Ritchie and Mark Gillespie would remain on Tyneside until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Dummett and Karius have accepted those offers and have joined their teammates for the start of pre-season training as the squad prepares for the upcoming campaign.

Dummett is the club’s longest serving current player having joined the club’s Academy aged nine. The left-back made his competitive first team debut in January 2013 and has gone on to make more than 200 appearances for the club.

German goalkeeper Karius joined the Magpies in September 2022, initially on a short-term deal, and has extended his stay for a second time. The 30-year-old started in goal for last season’s Carabao Cup Final at Wembley and has become an important part of the club’s goalkeeping group.’

