Opinion

Yasir Al-Rumayyan goes public with interview on Newcastle United takeover and exciting future to come

My mate alerted me to a Yasir Al-Rumayyan interview (watch it below) that was made public on Friday night.

In the interview, the NUFC Chairman talked about his feelings for Newcastle United, our City and our people.

As I watched this Yasir Al-Rumayyan interview, boy did it give me goose bumps.

The warmth and charisma of this man is a joy to behold. You can hear and feel the affection he has for Newcastle United in his every word and sentence.

When asked if he was surprised at the great season we have just had, that culminated in a Wembley final and a fourth place finish, he said that he wasn’t.

He indicated that the infrastructure was in place and that the club were now on schedule and on the correct trajectory, as to where he sees us going and what the PIF want us to achieve.

He believes that Newcastle United’s fanbase is one of the best in the world and with the backing of the PIF there are no limits to where we can go.

He said that he is a fan of our club now “that we had got under his skin” and that it wasn’t all about investment but just as importantly about enjoyment.

Since our takeover in October 2021 we have seen Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all put up for sale.

“The Saudis will bail out of Newcastle and come to our rescue” the self-entitled hypocrite supporters of those three clubs sporadically declared.

Some mackems hoped and prayed that this might actually happen.

How wrong could they all have been.

We are now seeing the shifting of the sands (forgive the pun) and Saudi Arabia are beginning to flex their muscles, not just in football, but also in boxing, golf and motorsport etc.

At Newcastle United the excitement grows by the day, as our fans realise that these new owners mean proper business and aren’t going to settle for second best.

The imminent record signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan is a massive statement of intent.

There will be other star players arriving at St James’ Park in the next few weeks I’m sure.

If Yasir Al-Rumayyan’s stance is anything to go by, then the Saudis must seem well happy with their purchase of our great club. They are also obviously here for the long haul.

Our chairman, His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, reflects on a momentous season for Newcastle United. pic.twitter.com/EptZDpbSih — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 23, 2023

Yasir is such a fan now that if the PIF do eventually decide to cash in their NUFC chips, I reckon he would probably say “Give me just a little more time” in typical ‘Chairman of the Board’ style.

