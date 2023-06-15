Opinion

Wor Flags – Ask Newcastle United fans for big summer push

One of the countless positives of the departure of Mike Ashley, was of course the return of Wor Flags to matches.

The pre-match flag displays once again becoming part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the first home match of the 2022/23 season, Wor Flags invited all fans to consider helping them with future flag displays by setting up a regular monthly donation to assist in funding them. See below how to get involved.

Now ahead of the new 2023/24 season, Wor Flags are appealing for Newcastle United fans to continue helping to play their part.

Via their social media accounts, Wor Flags putting out the following message:

‘This upcoming season is the most exciting in a generation for our club.

The return of Champions League football to St James’ Park is something we have dreamed about for a long time and we can’t wait to see our club competing on the biggest stage in Europe once again.

With the Premier League fixtures now released, it is time to start our planning and preparation for the new season.

In our opinion the display against Leicester was up there with our best, and we hoping to be able to put on displays of this scale to celebrate our return to the Champions League, while maintaining our usual standard week in week out domestically.

We have a number of exciting new ideas but unfortunately this does not come cheaply.

Although we are making every effort to ensure materials and flags are able to be reused, we will still be reliant on your donations to be able to put on the best displays possible, for both you and the players.

With that in mind we would be hugely grateful if you would be able to support us through either monthly or one off donations.

We understand that in the current financial climate this is not an option for everyone but to those who are able to, all of your donations, whether big or small mean the world to us.

If you are able to, then please consider heading to our website to donate to the best fan funded displays in the country.

Howay The Lads!’

The Wor Flags ‘goal’ explained:

‘Our Goal

Wor Flags goal is straightforward – to create displays at St James’ Park that are worthy of this great club. We will achieve this in the following ways:

Hundreds of black and white hand-held waver flags

Larger custom design one and two poler waver flags

Large text banners featuring messages of support

Foils, surfers and custom tifos’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up early last season to make a modest regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags and that will continue.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation (from as little as £1 per month and upwards) to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

The Wor Flags website shows that including The Mag, there are currently over 1,300 Newcastle United fans who have committed to a monthly donation to support the displays, great if some other additional supporters would like to commit as well.

