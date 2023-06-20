Opinion

Why these 8 contenders will AND won’t finish Premier League top four next season

The fixtures for the 2023/24 Premier League season have now been released and I’m sure I’ve not been alone in scrutinising the schedule to determine where the tricky runs lie (obviously the start) and where we have a run of “easy” games.

All of this is, of course, in aid of mapping our continued journey to establish Newcastle United back amongst the elite teams in the country and in doing so, securing another Premier League top four finish.

However, one thing I’ve been slowly becoming more irritated at, as pundits and social media commentators begin to debate who will finish where next season, is the extremely lazy narrative that Newcastle will struggle to retain a Premier League top four finish because teams such as Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea will just be better.

No sensible rationale provided other than that… just, they’ll bounce back.

Now, it may well be the case that Newcastle miss out on a Premier League top four spot in an extremely competitive league but for my money, there are absolutely no guarantees for top four next year and I’ll explain why.

I love a list, so I’ll work my way down the 2022/23 season’s table from first to seventh, with Chelsea thrown in as a wild card (I know, now I’m as bad as the rest of them), putting forward a brief commentary on why teams may or may not finish in the Premier League top four…

Manchester City

Why They Will

Probably the most likely team to secure top four (and win the league), they have arguably the best manager in Premier League history, easily the most talented squad and the potential to spend vast amounts of money whenever they please.

Why They Won’t

The only thing that would prevent them from finishing top four would be a hefty points deduction for their many FFP charges. That being said, they finished 22 points clear of fifth, so even that probably won’t stop them.

Arsenal

Why They Will

Once / if they put the disappointment of falling away in the Premier League title race behind them (Newcastle fans of my age will be able to sympathise with that feeling), Arsenal fans will remember they have an immensely talented and young squad that is capable of growing into perennial contenders.

If they add a bit of depth in a few key positions they have every reason to feel confident of a top four finish.

Why They Won’t

Going against them is the hangover from this season and the fact that they’ve fallen agonisingly short of their target the past two seasons. We witnessed this first hand back in May 2022.

They’ll have to try and put this mentality behind them if they want to become regular contenders.

Manchester United

Why They Will

As much as I detest their sense of entitlement, Man U fans’ claims of being the biggest club in the world aren’t completely unfounded. Man U are a financial juggernaut and despite the grumbles of the fans, the Glazers have authorised billions of pounds of transfers during their time as owners.

They will be able to attract top tier talent and they might finally have a manager with a singular vision to drive the club forward.

Why They Won’t

Man U won their first trophy in several years (unfortunately at our expense… again) and won more games than they have in a very long time to secure a third place finish, a very respectable season on the face of it.

Look at it from a different perspective and they wilted in big games across the season, especially away from Old Trafford and despite the wins didn’t outperform Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team of a few years ago.

A couple of key injuries could see them fall short next year.

Newcastle United

Why They Will

Newcastle are back amongst Europe’s elite for the first time in two decades and deservedly so. We have a top English manager, some young talent and crucially owners who want to invest and develop the team / club.

Amanda Staveley very publicly stated that the ambition for Newcastle was to be contending at the top of the table again, the fact we’ve done it so quickly is remarkable. If we continue to recruit in the way we have to this point surely our trajectory continues to be an upward one?

Why They Won’t

As tiresome as it is to hear the narrative put forward that Newcastle will struggle to replicate our form, especially with the added fixtures the Champions League will bring, it isn’t completely baseless.

Our worst form of 22/23 came while our attention was split between the league and the Carabao Cup. The ability to maintain drive and focus will need to be developed quickly, along with a deeper squad, if we don’t want to find ourselves playing catch-up all season.

Liverpool

Why They Will

Jurgen Klopp is an elite manager, probably the best in the league after Pep. Liverpool had a hugely disappointing season performance wise, yet they were still in the mix for the Champions League until May.

It would be foolish to completely discount them as a threat for the top four and the title this early and they have some incredible attacking talent.

Why They Won’t

One of the reasons Liverpool struggled so much is that their squad is in a period of transition. Their midfield issues have been widely documented and they probably need three first teamers in this area.

Liverpool aren’t afraid of spending top dollar for talent but they operate on a stricter financial model than most of the other teams around them, and I’m not convinced they will be able to spend enough to sign the 4 or 5 players they probably need.

Brighton

Why They Will

Brighton have been a team with a clear identity and a defined tactical approach for several years now. In a nutshell they know what they are good at and know how to maximise this on the pitch.

There’s no reason to think that they won’t continue to get the most out of their players and continue to be difficult to beat. With a bit of luck thrown in, they are capable of challenging for top four.

Why They Won’t

Go back 4 or 5 years and everything that is being said of Brighton now was being said of Southampton.

The Saints ultimately became victims of their own success and, as a smaller club financially than others, they relied on selling their top players to fund the development of their squad. There is only so many times you can do this and continue to be successful.

Brighton have already lost Mac Allister to Liverpool and there is significant interest in players such as Caiceido, Mitoma and Estupinan. As much as I admire what they have achieved, the clock is ticking for the Seagulls.

Aston Villa

Why They Will

Similar to Newcastle in 2021/22, Aston Villa reaped the rewards of having a proper football manager in post once they appointed Unai Emery.

Villa have been one of the form teams since Emery took charge, churning out great results at home and being hard to beat on the road. With the right investment in the squad could they continue to emulate Newcastle in 23/24?

Why They Won’t

As great as their results have been under Emery, Villa have massively outperformed their underlying numbers. History would suggest that this level of overperformance isn’t sustainable and they will need to adapt how they play to try and ensure they are more than an efficient nuisance team for the bigger sides. Recruitment is crucial to their continued success.

Chelsea

Why They Will

I’m a huge admirer of Maurico Pochettino and after the quite ridiculous managerial carousel that existed at Chelsea last season, he should bring the experience and pedigree to handle an absolutely stacked squad. Chelsea continue to invest an absolute fortune into their playing squad, if they can find the focus they lacked in 22/23 they will be a force to be reckoned with.

Why They Won’t

Despite the huge investment in their squad Chelsea appears to be, at least from the outside, an absolute circus. They’ve bought some extremely talented players for no other reason than their rivals were interested. Todd Boehly appears to be treating Chelsea as his own personal Football Manager game. Pochettino famously fell out with Daniel Levy because of the lack of control he felt he had at Spurs, how long will he hack Boehly buying and selling players on a whim?

So, there you have it! A whistle stop tour of the arguments for and against a Premier League top four finish for this season’s contenders (and Chelsea).

There are countless other teams, like Spurs or West Ham, who will also feel they have a decent case to make for top four contention. Who knows what the new season will bring but If you asked me now my top four would be (in no particular order) Man City, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Yes, I’m backing Pochettino to make sense of the madness in West London (explaining why I included them on my list). Similarly, yes, I’m backing us to do it again. I’m an exceptionally optimistic Newcastle fan and even I have underestimated our performances since Howe came in. Taking that into account I’d be a fool not to back Eddie to defy expectations again.

Whatever happens I think next season is shaping up to be a pretty exciting one, not just for Newcastle United fans, but for the entire league.

