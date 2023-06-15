Opinion

What’s happening at Newcastle United in December and January???

Like the rest of you, I was waiting in anticipation for the 2023/24 Newcastle United Premier League fixtures.

The 9am reveal this Thursday morning, saw the usual mentally planning ahead of the next year of my life.

Needing to fit life in amongst my Newcastle United commitments.

The opening set of fixtures were of course impossible to overlook, to get Villa, Man City, Liverpool and Brighton as your first four games was brutal.

However, even more than that, the December and January part of the Premier League reveal was especially bizarre.

These are the December 2023 and January 2024 Premier League games for Newcastle United:

2 December 2023 – Man U (H)

5 December 2023 – Everton (A)

9 December 2023 – Tottenham (A)

16 December 2023 – Fulham (H)

23 December 2023 – Luton (A)

26 December 2023 – Nottingham Forest (H)

30 December 2023 – Liverpool (A)

13 January 2024 – Man City (H)

30 January 2024 – Aston Villa (A)

So, after a December with seven Premier League matches, it is them only two in the whole of January, with Villa right at the end of that month and almost creeping into February.

This is all madness surely, not good for the players and certainly not for the fans, this feast and famine where fixtures are concerned.

It gets worse though.

The final group games in the Champions League are to be played on 12 and 13 December, so between Tottenham away and Fulham home, Eddie Howe’s side are guaranteed an eighth game in December 2023.

In the League Cup, Newcastle skip the second round due to being one of the clubs playing in Europe, so if winning their third and fourth round matches, NUFC would all but certainly (the dates for the rounds of FA Cup and League Cup are due out in the coming days) play a League Cup quarter-final in December, probably in the midweek between Fulham home and Luton away.

What about January though, why so few Newcastle United matches?

Well ironically, one of things that helps make December so congested, is that a winter break is worked into January 2024. Basically, all the 20 clubs have been given a match on the weekend of Saturday 13 January, however, at some later date, half those games on that weekend will move to the Saturday 20 January weekend. So half the PL clubs play one of the two weekends and get the other one off.

Other than that, in January everything depends on the cups.

Newcastle United are of course, all with all other PL clubs, guaranteed a third game in January 2024, an FA Cup third round match, which is almost certainly on the weekend of Saturday 6 January.

However, for Newcastle United (or any other club) to be guaranteed more than three January matches, they would need to get to the semi-finals of the League Cup, which would give two more games, a home and away leg. Whilst winning a third round FA Cup match would guarantee a fourth round game, presumably to be played the weekend of Saturday 27 January.

To sum up:

December 2023

Guaranteed seven Premier League matches and one Champions League game.

Could be a total of nine though, if playing a League Cup quarter-final.

January 2024

Guaranteed two Premier League matches and one FA Cup game.

Could be up to a total of six though, if also playing in League Cup semi-finals and FA Cup fourth round.

Welcome to the madness of English / Premier League football.

Newcastle United official announcement of 2023/24 fixtures:

Newcastle United will kick off their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with a home fixture against Aston Villa.

The Magpies, fresh from qualifying for the Champions League last term, will entertain Unai Emery’s Villans – whose seventh-place finish earned them a place in the Europa Conference League – on Saturday, 12th August, with the fixture live on Sky Sports at 17:30 (BST).

United then travel to the Etihad Stadium the following weekend to take on treble-winners and Premier League champions Manchester City, before welcoming Liverpool to St. James’ Park.

September begins with a long trip to Brighton & Hove Albion before the first international break of the campaign, followed by a home game against Brentford and a meeting with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Eddie Howe’s men will enter the Carabao Cup at the third round stage this season as a result of their Champions League qualification, and their quest to go one better than last February’s final appearance will begin on or around Wednesday, 27th September.

Due to West Ham United’s participation in the Europa League, their home game against Newcastle on Saturday, 7th October may be subject to movement to Sunday, 8th October.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United come to Tyneside in successive home fixtures between November and December, and following a first league meeting in 30 years with newly-promoted Luton on Saturday, 23rd December, United’s Boxing Day fixture is at St. James’ Park, against Nottingham Forest.

Howe’s side travel to Liverpool on Saturday, 30th December and Newcastle’s first league game of 2024 will be at home to Manchester City.

There’s a mid-season break between 13th and 30th January and the Magpies will end their league campaign at Brentford on Sunday, 19th May (kick-off 4pm BST).

You can sync Newcastle United’s 2023/24 fixtures to your calendar here. All dates are subject to change due to live television selections. Full August and September broadcast selections are due to be announced next month, while October’s games are expected to be confirmed in August.

The Premier League have committed to giving supporters a minimum of six weeks’ notice (from the first match of the relevant month) on broadcast selections until December 2023, and five weeks from January 2024 until Match Round 37.

