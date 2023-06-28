Opinion

Wes Saunders – Newcastle United blast from the past

East Boldon lad Wes Saunders signed his first professional contract with Newcastle United in 1981.

The ‘honourable’ Arthur Cox had high hopes for the versatile left-sided defender, and Wes began to get playing time in a side that included other local lads, the likes of Kevin Carr, Steve Carney, Chris Waddle and Kenny Wharton.

The arrival of Kevin Keegan (pictured above) in 1982 heralded a new dawn for our club, the capture of King Kev not only raised the profile of Newcastle United, it also made these local lads step up to another level.

By the 1983/84 season, Cox’s charges were ready for a serious charge at promotion.

Peter Beardsley had duly arrived from Vancouver Whitecaps to add even more finesse to our forward line with Keegan and Waddle.

Another young Geordie, Neil McDonald, was sporadically being used, and Wes Saunders was competing with John Ryan for the left back berth.

The 1983/84 season was one of the best ever for thrills, spills and excitement.

Wonderful team performances, attacking football and glorious goals were the name of the day, as the ‘Honourable’ Arthur and Captain Kev led Newcastle United back into the promised land.

Jack Charlton replaced Arthur Cox and Newcastle got off to a great start at the beginning of the 1984/85 season. After three games and three wins we topped the First Division.

One of Wes Saunders’ finest games in the black and white stripes was against Sunderland on New Year’s Day 1985 at St James’ Park.

Peter Beardsley bagged a hat-trick, which included scoring one penalty, as well as missing another during the game.

A bit of Wes Saunder trickery gained us one of those spot-kicks, on a great day for the Geordies in the team.

Sunderland’s consolation goal was also a cracker, scored by none other than North Shields lad and Toon fan, Colin West.

Two months later Wes was loaned out to Bradford City but returned to St James’ Park to see the season out.

In August 1985 Wes Saunders signed for Carlisle United for a £20,000 fee.

A few years down the line and he then tried his luck north of the border at Dundee. This was a successful move and secured him a return to the football league, when Torquay United signed him for a £60,000 club record fee.

Wes became somewhat of a club stalwart in Devon and later had spells as caretaker manager and manager at Plainmoor.

Wes Saunders is now 60 years of age.

He played 79 league games for Newcastle United without scoring but will be fondly remembered by Toon supporters of a certain vintage.

