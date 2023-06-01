Opinion

Very interesting results – We asked NUFC fans which 15 Newcastle United players should be kept

The question we were asking NUFC fans on Wednesday was: ‘Which 15 Newcastle United players should be kept to form the basis of the 2023/24 squad?’

The season may have just ended but a tight schedule ahead.

Just over ten weeks until the 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off on the weekend of Saturday 12 August.

Whilst it will only be around a month or so that the Newcastle United players will have off, before they are back to start preparing for the 2023/24 campaign.

So, which current Newcastle United players did you see as the core that should be kept, to build on what we have seen this season?

We were asking you to name your fifteen choices from the 32 Newcastle United players listed below.

(***We didn’t include any Newcastle United players who will still be regarded as Under 21s and can be used on top of those chosen by Eddie Howe in his official 25 man senior Premier League squad. For this 2023/24 PL season, the birth date limit for Under 21s is on or after 1st Jan 2002. This means Harrison Ashby and Anthony Gordon will need to be named in next season’s 25 man squad if they are to be able to play, but the likes of Elliot Anderson, Garang Kuol, Lewis Miley and others won’t)

Here are the results, in order, the percentage (rounded up or down to nearest whole number) of Newcastle fans who voted for each of the 32 Newcastle United players:

The top 15 Newcastle United players:

100% Botman

100% Joelinton

100% Isak

100% Trippier

99% Pope

99% Bruno

97% Wilson

97% Schar

97% Willock

95% Sean Longstaff

92% Almiron

92% Burn

90% Gordon

67% ASM

60% Murphy

The remaining 17 Newcastle United players:

38% Dubravka

37% Targett

18% Ashby

7% Krafth

4% Lascelles

3% Dummett

2% Matty Longstaff

2% Lewis

2% Manquillo

2% Darlow

2% Karius

2% Ritchie

1% Kelland Watts

0% Hayden

0% Gillespie

0% Fraser

0% Hendrick

Our thanks to everybody who took the time to take part in the poll.

