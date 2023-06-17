Videos

Under The Skin: Exploring the DNA of Newcastle United – A must watch here

This is excellent on Newcastle United.

A must see.

Worth 8 minutes 36 seconds of time for any Newcastle United supporter.

Entitled: ‘Under The Skin: Exploring the DNA of Newcastle United’

This is:

‘A Premier League feature, focussing on Newcastle United, reflects on the Magpies’ history, passionate fanbase and everything that makes the club what it is, with insight from Alan Shearer, Eddie Howe and the Toon Army supporters.’

A great watch for all Newcastle United fans.

These eight minutes and thirty six seconds capturing (see below) so much of what it means to follow our football club.

The words of Sir Bobby Robson right through until the present day.

Contributions from many Newcastle United fans, including the most famous one of all, Alan Shearer.

Eddie Howe has of course totally bought into what our football club is all about.

You don’t have to be from here to love and understand Newcastle United, you just have to give it the time and attention it deserves, to comprehend what NUFC is all about.

Enjoy.

Only eight weeks now until the 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off for Newcastle United against Aston Villa, 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday 12 August.

I can’t wait!

