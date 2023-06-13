News

Two Newcastle United winners – Alternative 2022/23 Premier League awards

Interesting to see where these Premier League awards have gone.

The Telegraph selecting these alternative accolades.

When it comes to their alternative 2022/23 Premier League awards, two of them awarded to Newcastle United and their players…

Alternative awards picked out by The Telegraph for this past season, Newcastle United win these two:

Best value signing: Nick Pope to Newcastle

‘A nod must be given to Manuel Akanji at Manchester City who only cost £15 million from Borussia Dortmund and has won the lot in his first season in English football.

But to get a goalkeeper as good as Pope has been for an initial payment of just £3.5 million, rising to £5 million with add-ons, was an absolute steal. Newcastle had the joint best defensive record in the top flight and Pope was integral to that.’

What is going on award: Newcastle 5- 0 up vs Spurs after 21 mins

‘Jacob Murphy’s face after smashing in Newcastle’s third goal from 30 yards in the ninth minute said it all.

Spurs had travelled to the north east looking to reignite their Champions League challenge but were brutally destroyed by Eddie Howe’s side inside 20 minutes.

Cristian Stellini’s decision to switch to a back four was a disaster and he lost his job 24 hours later.’

