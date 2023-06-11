Opinion

Two essential milestones passed ahead of new Newcastle United signings announcements

Newcastle United signings is now the main topic of conversation.

Exactly two weeks since the 2022/23 season ended and three days until the transfer window opens on Wednesday (14 June).

Only three weeks until the Newcastle United players report back for pre-season and less than nine weeks until the 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off, on the weekend of Saturday 12 August.

With a first time ever middle of the season World Cup, it has compressed the time even further between seasons, as the 2024 Euros kick off a year on Wednesday (14 June 2024) in Germany.

So even more pressure on getting these Newcastle United signings in ASAP this summer.

I see and hear some Newcastle United fans already flapping.

The thing is these days, you aren’t going to hear good transfer info from Amanda Staveley’s milkman, or your mate who bumped into Yasir Al-Rumayyan’s cousin down the (social) club.

The reality now is that we hear / know nothing these days, unless those running Newcastle United want us to AND this also / especially applies to the media covering NUFC. They know absolutely nothing apart from what they are told by those at the (football) club.

So when we are looking at what is going to happen with regards to Newcastle United signings this summer, we have to take our guidance from elsewhere.

The reality of course is that after years of Mike Ashley orchestrated nonsense with a cast of characters that included Dennis Wise, Justin Barnes, Joe Kinnear, Derek Llambias, Keith Bishop, Steve McClaren and Lee Charnley, we now at last have a properly run club.

There is a plan for everything, on and off the pitch.

These past 20 months the new / current owners have invested considerable cash in their new business venture and a key move has been in terms of recruitment. It is ever ongoing but the consortium took over a Newcastle United ran by a skeleton crew, that had been purposefully reduced to a shell of a football club. A massive task to build the numbers and expertise up to what you would expect to find running and working at any Premier League club, never mind one that is aiming for the stars.

Both on the football and business side, countless new starters coming in, with the likes of Eddie Howe (Head Coach), Dan Ashworth (Sporting Director), Darren Eales (CEO) and Peter Silverstone (Chief Commercial Officer) only the tip / top of the iceberg.

All of these appointments are part of an overall plan and that then feeds into how decisions are made, how everything fits together.

Which tells me why there were never going to be any Newcastle United signings made before this point.

However, two important milestones have now been passed, that were necessary before any Newcastle United signings came in this summer.

The last 48 hours seeing a new shirt sponsor announced AND the new NUFC home kit for the 2023/24 season launched.

Bottom line is that no new signing was going to be made, until they were able to be wearing the new home shirt promoting the new main sponsor.

I think for clues, we need to look at how this new properly run Newcastle United operated last summer in the transfer market.

Both Nick Pope and Matt Targett announced by 24 June 2022, then Sven Botman on 1 July 2022 (the first day overseas signings could be officially registered).

All three arrived with a minimum of fuss, no ongoing late drama of would they / wouldn’t they played out in the media.

It all very much felt that this trio of signings had been worked on behind the scenes long before the official announcements, Newcastle United signings put in place to happen before pre-season training commenced.

As we all know, the media are bombarding us with nonsense every single day of supposed ‘updates’ and ‘exclusives’ on literally hundreds of players that are allegedly certain / probably / possibly / maybe joining NUFC.

None of them know nothing.

Or rather, there is the odd one that occasionally has something, BUT all but impossible to recognise amongst the avalanche of nonsense.

When things are nearer the point of getting announced then there are one or two journalists who will be fed info directly by the club and by now you should have a decent idea of who these are.

I have absolute confidence / certainty that at least three Newcastle United signings are already in place to just be revealed, or at the very worst, just need the Ts crossed and the odd i dotted.

With the home kit launched and the new sponsor revealed, these new Newcastle United signings will be announced depending on when the club wants them to, for maximum impact, whilst working around the individual player circumstances of getting their main holiday out of the way and/or international commitments this month.

I think NUFC will sign more than three players but I see that as very much the bare minimum that will be in place in time for the start of pre-season preparation in early July. As I said earlier, it is a tight schedule this summer where preparation for the new season is concerned, the first (announced so far) friendly at Rangers is only five weeks away (18 July) and then the squad are flying off for the prestige trio of matches in America.

The way the media go on, it is as though we are supposed to believe that the season ends and then the Newcastle United recruitment team spring into action, running around like headless chickens trying to track down potential signings.

Reality very much different, countless meetings and conversations will have been had over the course of months, with agents / players and other clubs (usually via intermediaries) to ascertain who is available, who would be interested in coming to Newcastle United, under what circumstances, ballpark figures made known on wages and transfer fees and so on.

It is now 20 days since the Newcastle United hierarchy found out for sure that top four and Champions League football was secured.

These past three weeks will have then seen the meetings and conversations of many months brought to a head for sure on many of the main transfer targets Eddie Howe and his NUFC colleagues had identified.

The Newcastle United owners will have made clear what kind of ballpark figures are possible, when it comes to transfer fees and wages, the fact Yasir Al-Rumayyan was in Toon to see Champions League football secured, was no coincidence.

This new Newcastle United are not messing about. There will be some players who are still currently out of reach and there will be some players who are in reach (in financial terms) but don’t want to come to St James’ Park. That is fine, this NUFC hierarchy won’t waste any more time on them if that is the case.

Instead they will have identified players of the ilk of Bruno, Trippier, Pope, Botman, Burn and Isak who needed no convincing to come to this new Newcastle United.

More similar signings will now be in place, of that I have zero doubt.

As for who they are? Well, as I say, nothing gets leaked out of the club now, unless they want it to.

If I had to guess though, I think James Maddison must be a likely lad. Leicester rejected two previous bids and so we know for sure that Eddie Howe rates him highly and with relegation for the Foxes and only a year left on his contract, Maddison is sure to leave. There is much media talk of Leicester stretching this one out but they desperately need to sort their finances out and start rebuilding for a promotion push, less than eight weeks until the Championship kicks off!

I am sure James Maddison has decided one way or another (if indeed the choice is Spurs or Newcastle) by now, where he wants to go. If that is the bright lights of London and a Spurs side offering no European football and soon to lose Harry Kane, then he was never the right player for Newcastle anyway.

Bottom line though is trust the process, trust the people in charge at Newcastle United now.

They have the ambition and the expertise AND they have an ever improving football team / squad and now Champions League football on offer to new Newcastle United signings.

We won’t be short of takers.

