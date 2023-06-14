Opinion

Trying to second guess Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe as Newcastle United need proven winners

Who are Newcastle United going to sign in the close season?

It’s all exciting stuff, trying to second guess Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe.

Not a day goes by without us being linked to someone, mostly ill-informed garbage from folk wanting to get their hit rate up to sell their wares online.

We all have our views of course. Maddison? Diaby? Kvaratskheila? Yes please.

However, are they proven winners?

Maddison has won the FA Cup as recently as 2021 but has just been relegated from the Premier league with Leicester.

Diaby hasn’t won anything, not unless you count that pitiful competition known as the European Nations League.

Kvaratskhelia in the other hand, has just won Serie A with Napoli, so that’s quite big.

My point?

If you look at our starting eleven against Man Utd in the League Cup Final, more than half of them hadn’t won anything. Longstaff, Burn, Maxi, big Joe, Wilson and Karius, who had literally thrown the Champions League away and exiled in Turkey before seeking redemption with us. You can add Miggy to that list as well because the MLS Cup is hardly worth bragging about.

Call me harsh… but starting with the rest of the team who have won titles.

Kieran Trippier has been fantastic since joining Newcastle United, but apart from his La Liga medal when Atletico won it behind closed doors in 2021, he’s a serial loser having had silver medals in Europe’s top competitions (Champions League whilst with Spurs and the European Championship when representing his country). He also holds the dubious record of finishing on the losing side for England Under 19s in the same competition.

Bruno Guimaraes has won the Copa Suderamericana, equivalent to the Europa League whilst with Athletico Paranaense and received an Olympic gold at the Tokyo games when representing his country, but he’s also lost the French Cup whilst with Lyon.

Fabian Schar and Sven Botman have both won the League and a Cup with Basel and Lille respectively, but come on, these are hardly the Premier League (although I will accept that Sven helping put one over PSG in Ligue Un is reasonably impressive).

Before I get absolutely hammered on here for setting out such hard hitting views, I have to declare that I’ve been a massive Newcastle United fan since 2012 and have sat through most of the Mike Ashley era.

The past 18 months have been fantastic and the lads have done an amazing job to get into the Champions League.

However, when I went to Wembley with my dad in February, it just struck me that whether you like it or not, that Man Utd team had some proven winners in it.

Take Casemiro. Before losing to Man City in the FA Cup final a couple of weeks back, this guy had never lost a cup final, and he’d played in a lot, including five Champions League finals!

Even their dodgy keeper, David de Gea, has won all three domestic trophies in his time with the Salfords.

Hell, two of their defenders had also won the World Cup. I could go on….

So, whilst we might want young, fresh and exciting talent to make their way to SJP in the close season, I’m hoping that Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth can see that surrounding what is undoubtedly a cracking collection of players, with proven winners, is also important. As we strive to win our first, so far elusive, trophy next season.

