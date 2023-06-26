Opinion

Three week deadline for Newcastle United signings

When it comes to Newcastle United signings so far this window, only one so far.

Plus, Yankuba Minteh is one for the future, contracted out to Feyenoord for the whole of next season, to get some essential / valuable progression with the Dutch champions and Champions League competitors.

So as things stand, no Newcastle United signings as yet to impact on this upcoming 2023/24 season.

Trying to get the right balance between hopes, expectations and blind panic, I think it is fair to say that when it comes to kicking off at the start of the new season, there is now a three week deadline for Newcastle United signings.

To illustrate my point, this is the NUFC friendly schedule.

Saturday 15 July 2023

Friendly – Gateshead v Newcastle (12.30pm) – Sold out

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Friendly – Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out now.

Sunday 23 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Aston Villa (7pm – Local time) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday 26 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Chelsea (8:15pm – Local time) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

Saturday 12 August 2023

Premier League season kicks off with Newcastle v Aston Villa (Live on Sky Sports 5.30pm)

I don’t see any significant changes / additions happening to this pre-season schedule, apart from the usual home friendly dropped in, the weekend ahead of the new season. Maybe a double header like last season, where Eddie Howe gave all his squad a run out spread out over two St James’ Park friendlies on consecutive days, against two different teams.

Either way, I still see this as a three week deadline to get Newcastle United signings in, to be in contention for the start of the season.

I think it is a bonus if any new players are ready and available to take part in the Gateshead and/or Rangers friendlies. However, to be in contention for when the new season kicks off, I think any new Newcastle United signings have to be on the plane to America.

My assumption is that after that Rangers match on 18 July, the NUFC squad will be more or less flying straight off to America. That will be the core period of time for new players to bond and get integrated into the squad.

I have no doubt that Sandro Tonali will be on that plane, as if even Italy went all the way in the Under 21s Euros, the final is on Saturday 8 July. Probably not allowing time to be involved in the Gateshead and Rangers friendlies but certainly ok for America.

Any Newcastle United signings who don’t make the trip to America, which would give them less than two weeks with Eddie Howe and their new teammates, before the big kick-off. No way would they be considered for the starting eleven to begin the season.

No panic from me though because I think there is plenty of time to get new signings in AND the reality is that much of the work will have been done already on any major deals Newcastle United may have in mind.

I think there will be a manic period for Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, but that this is just the way it is, as you have the likes of Sandro Tonali and others at the Under 21s Euros, whilst those such as James Maddison and many others have belated holidays, after international duty this month.

I don’t go along with the day by day ‘updates’ on what is happening with Maddison, my bet is that he has already committed to a club, probably Newcastle or Tottenham, with that deal swiftly concluded once he is back from holiday and available to do the photo shoot in new shirt and club interviews. Possibly / probably the same with a number of other NUFC targets.

Major signings don’t happen overnight these days and for example, it turns out that Newcastle United first started talking to AC Milan back in May, to lay the foundations for that imminent deal.

Unlike what went before for some 14 years, we know we now have the right people with the right expertise in place at Newcastle United, having the best possible judgement on what to do and what NOT to do when it comes to this transfer window process.

They have my trust for sure.

