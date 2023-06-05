This would be disappointing, satisfactory, good, outstanding for Newcastle United in 2023/24

Opinion

Disappointing:

No sort of run in the FA Cup or the League Cup, elimination from the Champions League at the group stage in fourth place, lower than fourth in the Premier League.

Satisfactory:

Reaching Wembley in one of the domestic cups, finishing third in the Champions League group stage to allow us to extend our European jaunt in the Europa League, fourth in the Premier League.

Good:

Winning a domestic cup to end our 69-year drought, or reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League. or finishing higher than this season in the Premier League.

Outstanding:

Winning a domestic cup or reaching the Champions League semi-finals (imagine that night at St James’ Park) or finishing as runners-up in the Premier League, streets ahead of third place.

The key five current NUFC players for next season, in order of importance?

Isak, for his goals, assists and speed.

Trippier, for his leadership, organisation and game management.

Bruno G, for his ability to dictate play in the engine room and his box-to-box coverage.

Schar, for his calmness and his long passes.

Pope, for his clean sheets.

How would you describe your life now, including the black and white part, compared to summer 2021 (back then it was pre-takeover, Ashley and Bruce, just coming out of lockdown restrictions, stadiums yet to open fully to fans, so many different life circumstances for everybody)?

Never better than today.

A fourth grandchild we weren’t expecting (our first granddaughter). A new hobby to keep me out of mischief (lawn bowling). And a football club and team that have made me look forward with enthusiasm rather than dwell on the good old days through rose-tinted glasses.

Newcastle United having an ever-increasing global fanbase, how do you feel about it? Positives? Negatives? Observations?

For our club to be known and admired from afar must be a good thing.

Worldwide coverage allows millions of football followers to pledge allegiance to a club and perhaps one day watch their team in action. Newcastle United have raised the profile of the city and the region by breaking the cosy cartel.

I was fortunate to meet Frank Lordi, our Pennsylvania correspondent, during his visit last month. His pleasure at watching a team he had supported from afar ever since the 4-4 with Arsenal in 2011 was wonderful to see.

What’s the expression? A stranger is somebody you have yet to befriend? Whatever, the more fans we can attract, the better.

That will make attendance even more difficult for occasional spectators such as me but it’s a sign of success. St James’ Park needs to be bigger and the ticket touts need to be thwarted (I include third-party ticket agencies as touts). I suspect hundreds of so-called fans who own season tickets are selling their seats match by match at inflated prices to these agencies, which then charge 10 times the face value. And the rest. Can the switch to digital season tickets restrict this black-and-white market? Time will tell.

Take one player from each of Man City, Arsenal, Man U, Spurs, Brighton, Liverpool, Chelsea?

Do we need seven additions to what is already a good squad? That sounds like Boehly’s approach at Stamford Bridge. And look where they finished last month!

My picks are based on making those clubs weaker, rather than necessarily enhancing our team. From City, I’d take Foden. From Arsenal, Saka. From Man Utd, Rashford. From Spurs, Kane. From Brighton, Dunk. From Liverpool, Allison. And from Chelsea, James (Reece, not Lauren).

It is now 20 months under the new NUFC owners:

Positive thoughts?

Thank goodness they chose us. Football has been a big part of my life for about 55 years but it had become a curse, an albatross, a massive downer until the sheikhover. I still listened to match commentaries on BBC Radio Newcastle and read online coverage of NUFC, though with a sense of dread rather than hope. Match of the Day was a no-go zone. Even gallows humour has its limitations.

The football pre-Howe was almost unwatchable. That bloke who relegated Bournemouth has transformed the team, while the owners and their lieutenants have turned us from a sick joke of a club into one respected and admired by our peers.

Negative thoughts?

Not a criticism as such but there’s an awfully long way to go. I’m not prepared to discuss politics or ethics, btw.

Observations?

Can we please have some decent half-time entertainment?

A couple of random fans trying to kick a pig’s bladder into an onion bag to the accompaniment of a hysterical (but not in any way amusing) PA man was the fare being served up in the early 70s. And it should have died a death yonks ago. Either interview at pitchside a former or current player / manager for 10 minutes or provide some live music. Southampton FC have a band called Saints Brass who bash out some mean tunes. There must be some decent musicians in the North East happy to entertain the fans.

At what point this past season did you first think top four was possible? Then at what point were you confident of it happening for NUFC?

I went on record before the first match that we would finish in the top five. For once, my forecast proved correct. The win at Naming Rights Here Stadium made me more confident of top four, while the way we outplayed Chelsea before the World Cup convinced me. Until we lost to an impressive Arsenal, I felt second place was realistic. If only Murphy’s curler had been six inches more accurate.

Predict top eight clubs in order next season in Premier League?

So many unpredictables when the transfer window is yet to open but I cannot see beyond Pep’s team for the title.

Man City

Newcastle United

Aston Villa

Man Utd

Arsenal

Liverpool

Brighton

Tottenham

