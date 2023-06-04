Opinion

These two big differences with Eddie Howe era compared to Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson

After the Premier League played out the very final round of matches last weekend, we are now into the Newcastle United close season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various sets of questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Jamie Smith:

If no summer signings, what would be your 11 players to kick off the 2023/24 PL season?

First off, I’m sure there will be a few signings and we absolutely need to continue improving, but to answer the remit I’d go with:

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Willock, Isak, Wilson.

Your top five stand out NUFC matches of the 2022/23 season for whatever reasons. Please explain your choices.

Man City home (3-3) – just a great match that gave the first indication United were set to give the big boys a run for their money. A real shame we couldn’t see it out from 3-1 up but no shame against the best team in Europe this season.

Fulham away (4-1) – with the season in danger of fizzling out early on, this result and performance kickstarted a stunning run of eight wins and a draw in nine games, which sent us into the top four and we basically stayed there.

Wolves home (2-1) – a very tight, unspectacular win but one that ended a disappointing league run that also included the league cup final. A lucky escape after Pope might well have been sent off early on, with Almiron winner kicking off another run of eight wins from nine that went a long way to sorting out the finishing position.

Tottenham home (6-1) – obviously the biggest hiding dished out was a lot of fun, with the breathtaking opening 21 minutes already the stuff of legend.

However, this game was a rite of passage, after so many years of having the “big six” rammed down our throats this was a symbolic moment as we tore apart the most vulnerable member of that group en route to replacing them in the elite. There’s a lot to love about this one.

Brighton home (4-1) – a game that Liverpool in particular had pegged as us losing to let them in and the match that secured the Champions League. A brilliant performance against a close rival that showed United at their best. Second half was nerve-wracking mind until that third goal arrived late on.

Compare and contrast how this Eddie Howe era feels compared to the Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson eras. Talk about whatever – the quality of players, tactics, the potential, excitement, whatever.

I think in terms of sheer excitement, you’d be hard pressed to equal the Keegan teams.

Sir Bobby’s side was extremely heartening and having a Geordie manager, captain and strong representation in the team was a bit special.

I’d say there are two big differences with today’s team.

First off, the defence is a cut above. Both of the other teams were outstanding attacking sides, but if we’re honest, the defenders were more cult heroes than quality top drawer players. This team is built on a solid defence with two of the best defenders in memory in Botman and Trippier.

Secondly, this is clearly an early phase of a long term project. It feels like the foundations are being laid to get better and better, and any bump in the road will be temporary. If next year doesn’t quite hit the heights of this season, the one after will be better and the overall structure is built to succeed, as opposed to a decent first XI with little behind it, which to be fair the previous sides were.

What is your current position with access to home tickets, away tickets? What changes would you like to see the club make, if any?

I’ve got a long-held season ticket and and >150 away loyalty points. I sit with mates at home games who have less points, including a couple who have 30-40 loyalty points, which is growing to become useless. I also have my son with me who has a season ticket but 0 points.

I’ve written a couple of long articles on how this should be addressed but in short, for home games it’s a bit stuck until there’s a plan for the long term stadium development. For away games, they need to categorise them. I think if a % was given to ballots this would allow people to build points up, but the issue is, people want to start with the big games. Give them the chance to ballot for Brighton away, or a Wednesday midweek game, or one of the many unappealing trips I had to do to start building my points up. Keep the big ones for the loyalty points.

I also think they need to be more robust on the selling on of away tickets, especially for buses and ticket combos.

What was your prediction for the 2022/23 Newcastle United season and how did that change / evolve over these past 10 months, what key turning points and / or milestones etc?

Luckily I’ve got this site to evidence that last summer I said we’d break the top six, then during the world cup break I said we’d maintain our Champions League place.

The main thing for me was Eddie managing to get top three form out of what was mainly Bruce’s team, in spite of the loss of Wilson (in 2021-22). That team plus the summer signings was always going to go on to better things.

I didn’t see the poor seasons coming from Liverpool and Chelsea, but the overall perception that we needed to kowtow to the likes of Tottenham and West Ham, is the sort of attitude we need to rinse off if we’re to reinforce an atmosphere of success.

I think if we’re looking for milestones, going toe to toe with Man City as mentioned above was an early indicator, but beating Chelsea to go into the break in the CL places, felt like a big result in the middle of it all.

Describe the typical build up to a game this past 18 months compared to before the takeover. How it felt, what you did differently, whatever?

I mean, the build up starts on about Tuesday doesn’t it?

Scrolling the web for build up and team news and messaging the matchday crew to find out who’s out and at what time. I tend to head out early with my little lad, sometimes take him to the mini golf or the arcade, then for lunch, then meet the lads in the pub.

With Wor Flags efforts I always want to be in my seat for at least ten minutes before kick off and the buzz is just everywhere, from the moment you arrive in the town.

Pre-takeover it was getting progressively worse. I still enjoyed the days out with my lad and I still liked catching the lads in the boozer, but the match was often difficult viewing and a crisis of conscience as the whole Ashley situation played out behind the scenes.

Also, in the past (even during the Rafa phase) I would give the game a swerve for the slightest excuse, and wouldn’t even check the fixture list ahead of making social arrangements. Now the thought of missing a match makes me irritable and I plan everything else around it.

Predict the top eight clubs in order next season in Premier League?

Man City

Newcastle

Liverpool

Arsenal

Chelsea

Aston Villa

Man Utd

and ooo, let’s say Nottingham Forest.

A lot of this changes drastically given the summer signings e.g. Man Utd with Kane become serious players, Liverpool fail to restart their midfield and they’re fifth again, but you will ask these daft questions…

Regular readers may be aware that last time I was asked this mid-season, I got the top seven exactly right, so tune in later to find out how the season ahead will turn out.

