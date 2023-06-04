Opinion

These are the five Newcastle United players with biggest transformations in 19 months of Eddie Howe

After the Premier League played out the very final round of matches last weekend, we are now into the Newcastle United close season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various sets of questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Bazoox:

The top five Newcastle United players (in order) that Eddie Howe has transformed in his 19 months at NUFC?

Joelinton

Almiron

Longstaff

Willock

Schar

In the season just ended, when it came to the wish list, finish top four or win League Cup final? How did you feel back in February before Wembley and how do you feel now at the end of the season about it all?

Heading into the Carabao Cup Final I was confident that we could beat an average Manchester United side.

Our luck was out though and so afterwards I just concentrated on how high we could finish.

Eddie and the Hotrods never let me down, and we cruised into the Champions League playing some champagne football.

Five key stand out moments from the 2022/23 season. It could be a pass, tackle, save, team move, Eddie Howe decision, a VAR / Referee decision (anything apart from picking goals)?

Alexander Isak’s superb debut at Anfield.

Miguel Almiron’s beaming face after his goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The emotion inside St James’ Park, after the semi-final second leg against Southampton had secured our place at Wembley.

The pride and passion I regularly saw on Amanda Staveley’s face.

Wor flags display at our final home game of the season against Leicester City.

The best 11 Newcastle United players this past season, in order and marks out of 10 for each?

Guimaraes 9

Almiron 9

Isak 9

Pope 8

Trippier 8

Joelinton 8

Botman 8

Wilson 8

Schar 7

Burn 7

Longstaff 7

Special mentions also to Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy.

Describe the typical build up to a game this past 18 months compared to before the takeover. How it felt, what you did differently, whatever?

The excitement usually builds up a few days before the match.

On the day it’s a shower, a shave and a mosey on down to Whitley Bay, before heading to Tynemouth Club.

Since the takeover it has been a totally different ball game for me and my mates.

Hope has been restored and every game seems like an event.

How big a priority do you think it is to have a much bigger stadium capacity? Is there a tipping point where you feel you would support leaving St James’ Park due to necessity?

I am all for expanding St James’ Park and hopefully we can take the capacity up to at least 65,000.

I was totally against leaving our spiritual home in the 1990s when the idea was first mooted.

Now I have a far more open mind and would probably support the owners if they eventually decided to re-locate and build a new state of the art super stadium, Saudi style.

When you daydream, which current NUFC player would you like to be?

I wouldn’t want to be any current Newcastle United player because it would probably end up with him getting chucked in jail.

I’m also not keen on all this tattoo malarkey because I like to stay original.

What do you find when you talk to non-Newcastle fans now about NUFC, compared to before the takeover?

I’m a very sociable sort of chap and a good conversationalist.

People who I have spoken to from outside the region have been friendly and warm since the takeover.

Nobody has ever mentioned oil money or sportswashing (whatever that is supposed to be).

There is a feel-good factor all around Tyneside now, due to the turn around in fortunes of our famous football club.

Young and old are United and you don’t have to be a football fanatic like me to feel the glow and happiness.

All Geordies want Newcastle United to do well.

