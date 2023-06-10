Opinion

The reaction I am seeing from locals and ex-pats in the United States to Newcastle United success

After the Premier League played out the very final round of matches, we are now into the Newcastle United close season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various sets of questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Brian:

Difficult to tell judging online. What do you find when you talk to non-Newcastle fans now about NUFC, compared to before the takeover?

I live in the United States, so I get the US side of things and the ex-pat Brit side of things.

The yanks are generally pleased for us.

The local TV does a great job of showing the crowd, wor flags and pre-match shenanigans.

So they are lapping it up because they love a show and a parade. Plus good football.

There is also not any mention of our owners, other than to praise the progress.

It is a more subdued response from some of the Brits, a couple of ‘oh the money’, one of them a red scouse too, laughable.

One very narky Leicester fan was very quiet when I saw him a couple of weeks ago, the day before they went down.

So no real criticism and subdued acceptance would be my take.

The five current players, in order, who you would love to stay injury free and available for the whole 2023/24 season?

Isak for goals

Pope for lack of goals

Bruno for the game management

Tripps for leadership and assists.

Botman to be the rock.

Signings that you believe could be possible now, that wouldn’t have been if not finishing top four and able to offer Champions League football?

Rice. No he isn’t out of our reach. We are Champions League and looking at the way Saudi Arabia PIF is buying up sports, any player with half a brain would want to be on this train.

Diaby, I don’t think the club have given up on him.

In general I think the only players we will avoid are the mega deals, mega wages guys. The rest are fair game. Some of the names popping up of young up and coming players who have performed in La Liga, Germany and Italy are amazing looking when you check them out online. Yet most of us haven’t heard of them.

The CB Kim who we might nick from under the nose of Manure looks as solid as Botman. That would be brilliant for two reasons, he is class and to stick two fingers up at Manure.

Five stand out (for whatever reasons) NUFC goals in the 2022/23 season and put them in order please?

Wilson against Tottenham away.

He went at the keeper more in hope than anything. Yet while the defender and the keeper panicked, Wilson was as cool as you like, controlling the ball and nonchalantly floating it over the stranded defense.

Big Dan Burn, League cup and he turns into Messi to beat 3,000 defenders and score a Worldy. Ok, you got me, it might have only been 300 defenders. Anyhoo, he is one of ours and the look on his face was just class, summing up how we all have felt this season.

Maxi at Wolves. He has his faults but he has shown lately that he can pick a pass more often. Just as important, he can win you a point or three with a single moment of magic from some innocuous stray ball. What a belter. Just as payback for being our only good player for so much of his time here, I hope he stays.

Wilson for the third against Brighton. A combination of the way Miggy has progressed and Wilson has been Mr Cool in front of goal. Miggy’s break out of defence to leave a couple of defenders in his wake and the slide rule pass was magnificent. Then the Ice Man took his time, slotted it in. Never a doubt in his mind.

Murphy at Everton, we all know it is because of Isak and “that” run. Mesmerising.

How would you describe your life now, including the black and white part, compared to summer 2021 (back then it was pre-takeover, Ashley and Bruce, just coming out of lockdown restrictions, stadiums yet to open fully to fans, so many different life circumstances for everybody)?

I am a very, very lucky man.

I live in a semi-tropical paradise, had a good job in ’21 and have an even better one now. Oh and I help launch rockets.

In terms of the black and white part of my life, that is ecstasy right now. My ritual is to set up for watching on TV and having my son and grandson on video back home. That was happening less before ’21. Now it is a must. The sight of a three year old bouncing around the living room screaming “GET IN” for THAT twenty minute spell was almost as enjoyable as the goal fest itself.

Newcastle United having an ever increasing global fanbase, how do you feel about it? Positives? Negatives? Observations?

Our United States fanbase is growing, the watch breakfasts are popping up more and more. I have my own way of viewing, see above.

Due to TV and the popularity of the Prem we will only grow bigger and bigger. The septics have jumped ahead of us in the last 16-18 years though, so we have a good bit of catching up to do.

If you look at the 2023/24 season for Newcastle United, what would you see as:

Disappointing / Satisfactory / Good / Outstanding

I think it will be nothing but outstanding.

A continuation of our progress of development within and the added class of a few top class signings will deliver us another realistic run at the cups, last 16 / quarters in the Champions League and Europe again, probably thru league position or by winning a cup.

