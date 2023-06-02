Opinion

The Newcastle United Class of 2022/23 – Sven Botman

Here at The Mag we have asked 20 of our regular / irregular contributors to pay tribute to the 20 Newcastle United players who started two or more Premier League matches this past 2022/23 season.

To an extent guided by their preference, each writer has been allocated one player each.

This series of articles runs from Thursday 1 June to Tuesday 20 June with one player covered each day, each article appearing at noon.

This will be starting with the player who had the lowest NUFC squad number (Kieran Trippier), right through to the highest (Bruno Guimaraes).

Today’s Newcastle United player from the class of 2022/23 is Sven Botman, our thanks to Brian Standen for providing this overview:

Your three stand out moments of the season for this player?

It’s hard to pick three stand out moments for a player who has been the model of consistency, Sven Botman just simply gets on with it.

What have been this player’s strengths this season?

In my eyes, one of his strengths is how he looks, without doubt he is the hardest looking centre half since John McNamee.

He is incredibly strong, reads the game well and can put in a canny tackle, he also does not take any nonsense from the opposition.

His passing range is decent too, although sometimes we forget this when his central defensive partner is spraying passes all over the park like Terry Hibbitt.

His weaknesses?

Doesn’t have many weaknesses at all, though I guess occasionally he loses concentration, but it is a little churlish to over dwell on that.

How would you describe his contribution overall this season?

For 80% of the season we had the best defence in the league and that says everything!

He contributed fully to that statistic with his consistency, ably supported by those around him

On a scale of 1-10, how important will this player be to Newcastle United next (2023/24) season?

As a young player who will only get better, his importance is a 10.

What do your see their role in the team / squad being next season for Newcastle United?

Same as this season, yes some players will need a rest but others soldier on.

I see Sven Botman as one who does not like to miss games.

He will be the left sided centre half no matter what formation EH plays.

Is there more improvement Eddie Howe can get out of this player?

As mentioned, just his very occasional lapses in concentration, but this will improve as gets more experienced.

What rating out of 10 would you give this Newcastle United team / squad for the 2022/23 season?

It would be 9.9 simple as!

The fact some of these players were here under Ashley and Bruce says everything about how the club was ran and the coaching staff!

In comparison, what would be the individual rating you’d give out of 10 for your player’s contribution this past season?

It would have to be a 9.9 as Sven Botman has been superb throughout

How gutted would you be if this player left Newcastle United this summer?

I was gutted in 1976 when Gordon Lee sold Supermac and in the years that followed many others left… but with the direction the club is going, any departure would have his space filled by someone who improves the squad, it may sound harsh saying that…

However, Sven Botman won’t be leaving anytime soon anyway.

Please predict what Eddie Howe’s first choice eleven will be next season and just put ‘New Signing’ if you think the NUFC Head Coach will bring in a new first choice for that position.

GK Nick Pope

RB Kieran Trippier

RCH Fab Schar

LCB Sven Botman

LB possibly new signing

Mid Bruno

Mid Joelinton

Mid Joe Willock

Mid possible new signing

For Alexander Isak

For Callum Wilson

I am pleased it is Eddie Howe’s job to pick the team because some serious talent left out.

