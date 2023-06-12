Opinion

The Newcastle United Class of 2022/23 – Ryan Fraser

Here at The Mag we have asked 20 of our regular / irregular contributors to pay tribute to the 20 Newcastle United players who started two or more Premier League matches this past 2022/23 season.

To an extent guided by their preference, each writer has been allocated one player each.

This series of articles runs from Thursday 1 June to Tuesday 20 June with one player covered each day, each article appearing at noon.

This started with the player who had the lowest NUFC squad number (Kieran Trippier), and will go right through to the highest (Bruno Guimaraes).

Today’s Newcastle United player from the class of 2022/23 is Ryan Fraser, our thanks to Brian for providing this overview:

Your three stand out moments of the season for this player?

Nothing springs to mind.

He was used as a squad player, only getting in when others were injured or we needed to see a game out.

What have been this player’s strengths this season?

He has always been good at running at defenders, which is good. It gets the crowd going, scares defenders and creates chances/goals.

His value has fluctuated on the stat websites I checked for this write up, they had him at £30m in his peak at Bournemouth. That graph has been in decline ever since and he is rated about £7-8m now, which is probably a fair reflection of his current abilities and worth.

His weaknesses?

He was daft enough to fall foul of His Eddieness.

I have to admit some bias here.

I didn’t like what Ryan Fraser did at Bournemouth.

Most players who got paid during covid had the decency to help their team by signing contract extensions where necessary that year. Ryan Fraser did an Owen and didn’t want to risk injury before joining another team and they ended up relegated.

Not the temperament or commitment Eddie expects and for that reason I have always said we should not have taken him on.

However, at the time, a player for nowt was our MO. He is a lower Prem-Championship player.

Whatever the reasons for his exile, he fell away as Murphy was knuckling down and coming good by following the team line of tactics, training, more training and more tactics, maybe Fraser should have taken notice of the kid?

How would you describe his contribution overall this season?

As said earlier, he was used mostly as a substitute, not the impact type, more the hold onto what we have sort of player.

On a scale of 1-10, how important will this player be to Newcastle United next (2023/24) season?

0

The reasons are not clear but Eddie Howe has decided enough is enough with this player and consigned him to train with the bairns, possibly because he acted like one? We don’t know, because, rightly so, what happens in training stays in training.

What do you see their role in the team / squad being next season for Newcastle United?

Ryan Fraser will be sold to the highest bidder in the close season.

Therein lies a potential problem, who will match his wages?

So we may have a player sitting doing nothing and getting paid for it, but in his defence, his camp claim that he asked for a transfer in January, so maybe I am being harsh and he just wants to play, so I suggest we let him have his wish.

Either way, we got him for nowt and might have to take that to get him off the books.

I might be underestimating our business unit there after we got such a good deal on Wood and Voldemort.

Is there more improvement Eddie Howe can get out of this player?

No.

What rating out of 10 would you give this Newcastle United team / squad for the 2022/23 season?

10.

Let’s be honest here, we have a team which on paper is not CL, there are multiple players that we ourselves were all having a go at for various failings in their game. World class recruitment has helped, with no real failures. That is unheard of, as there is always one or two who will not settle, don’t like the local beer / bait / lasses etc. His Eddieness fixed it all.

The whole team, old and new have shown outstanding spirit, skill and staying power to get us a season to remember for the rest of our lives.

A total surprise of wonderful football played as one unit, all after the same end, team, club fans and the proverbial tea lady too.

We did it, a cup final and Champions League, can I just say that again, a cup final and Champions League, sounds mint doesn’t it? Anyone would think we were a third / fourth place team, oh hang, we are! and by merit.

The transformation achieved by Howe and his coaching staff is miraculous. Well done, one and all.

In comparison, what would be the individual rating you’d give out of 10 for your player’s contribution this past season?

It would be 2 for showing up.

You could see Fraser’s commitment drifting as he was used less and less. Then the cardinal sin of being thrown out of the first team squad was stupid, regardless of circumstance, at a time when we needed everyone for the run in.

How gutted would you be if this player left Newcastle United this summer?

Not one bit, he was always in the group that wouldn’t survive the transition to elite club.

Please predict what Eddie Howe’s first choice eleven will be next season.

I feel we need another striker to give more options and be brought on by Wilson / Isak.

Pope

Trippier

Schar / New signing

Botman

New signing (Love Burn, but)

DM New signing

Bruno

Willock

Joelinton

New signing RW/AM

Isak

