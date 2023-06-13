Opinion

The Newcastle United Class of 2022/23 – Nick Pope

Here at The Mag we have asked 20 of our regular / irregular contributors to pay tribute to the 20 Newcastle United players who started two or more Premier League matches this past 2022/23 season.

To an extent guided by their preference, each writer has been allocated one player each.

This series of articles runs from Thursday 1 June to Tuesday 20 June with one player covered each day, each article appearing at noon.

This started with the player who had the lowest NUFC squad number (Kieran Trippier) and will go right through to the highest (Bruno Guimaraes).

Today’s Newcastle United player from the class of 2022/23 is Nick Pope, our thanks to Simon Ritter for providing this overview:

Your three stand out moments of the season for this player?

Taken in context, so not necessarily his greatest saves, but big moments all the same:

His performance at the Amex in our first away fixture. A busy old afternoon in the Sussex sunshine for Pope and his teammates. Brighton tested us repeatedly and we proved equal to the task. Points mean prizes and the one we gained was down to the keeper (though with a better ref we would have won all three).

Not one, not two but three (3) saves in the penalty shootout against Palace in the League Cup.

Bruno G owes Big Nick one after our Brazilian maestro channelled his inner Waddle. Without Pope’s extendable limbs, we would not have reached a Wembley final for the first time in a generation.

Another 0-0 on a night of high expectations. Leicester City at home; the Champions League berth so near we could smell it. What could possibly go wrong? Pope was almost unemployed until stoppage time.

Then Castagne swivelled 10 yards out to volley a right-wing cross first time towards the Leazes End net. He hit it hard and low. Pope had less time to prepare and react than he had for his various penalty saves. Less than a second, though time seemed to stand still.

Was the sweetest of dreams turning into a nightmare? No chance. The shot was instantly parried, Schar supplied the hefty follow-up clearance and we could all breathe that continental air. Tell me ma, me ma . . .

What have been this player’s strengths this season?

Ten England caps, he’s six foot six, he fills the gaps between the sticks. Simples.

Anybody who saw Pope play at St James’ Park for Burnley before the new dawn must have realised he was a top, top keeper. Unspectacular but effective. If you’re trying to beat him in open play, there’s not a lot of available space. His reach with hands and feet is like Inspector Gadget’s. Unlike a certain England No1.

He’s calm under pressure; no histrionics or screaming at the moon. Unlike a certain England No1.

And he plays despite injuries, as we found out after his final game of the season. Although the back four was largely unchanged, this was a new back four in Pope’s career. Time is needed to build relationships. Who remembers Ray Clemence going from Liverpool to Spurs and initially struggling to adjust? Not one of our defenders this season was blessed with great pace. Pope had to play rush-goalie quite often.

Nearly every fan will bemoan what he did against Liverpool in February but our defence had already been breached twice and Pope, only minutes before his red card, had dashed from his area to stop another potential goal. I saw him do the same at St Mary’s when we were under the cosh in the League Cup semi-final. My guess is he has made the right decision and executed the vital interception perfectly nine times out of 10.

His weaknesses?

Not a footballer, though his feet are great at keeping the ball out of the net. Eddie sets up the team to play aggressively, on the front foot, hitting teams with speed and power. Which is just as well, because Pope looks uncomfortable when he takes more than one or two touches.

I like old-school keepers who wallop a teammate’s back-pass straight down the pitch. By the end of last season the big man was doing just that rather than trying to imitate a drunken Peter Crouch with his footwork. If the ball flies into the wing stands, we can reset and recover. His handling is not always exemplary but a record run of 10 clean sheets proves he gets the job done.

How would you describe his contribution overall this season?

Integral to the team’s success.

If you can’t win, ensure you don’t lose. Pope has helped us to follow that maxim in his debut season.

On a scale of 1-10, how important will this player be to Newcastle United next (2023/24) season?

You’re asking me to second-guess Eddie Howe and the summer recruitment. Two answers:

1] Just as important as this season ie incredibly.

2] A fantastic back-up if we sign somebody better. Which I reckon is highly unlikely.

What do you see their role in the team / squad being next season for Newcastle United?

Helping the team to achieve more than we thought possible before the sheikhover.

Is there more improvement Eddie Howe can get out of this player?

Pope’s kicking could theoretically be improved. His distribution from his gloves is good. As is his mental approach. But keepers are unlike other players. The position is suited to a specialist and demands specialist coaching. Whatever Eddie and Co need to do, I’m confident will be done.

What rating out of 10 would you give this Newcastle United team / squad for the 2022/23 season?

Has to be a 10 from me. Exceeded expectations by one place.

In comparison, what would be the individual rating you’d give out of 10 for your player’s contribution this past season?

Has to be a 10 from me. Pope did us much as any teammate or the management/owners to awaken (cliche alert) the sleeping giant.

How gutted would you be if this player left Newcastle United this summer?

Extremely gutted. Eviscerated. Empty inside. I would feel cheated, though sullenly accepting that elite players are professional employees who have to follow the money.

Please predict what Eddie Howe’s first choice eleven will be next season and just put ‘New Signing’ if you think the NUFC Head Coach will bring in a new first choice for that position.

For the first league match of the season, this is my guess:

GK Pope

RB Trippier

CH Schar

CH Botman

LB Burn

RW Almiron

CM Bruno G

CM Longstaff

LW Joelinton

No10 Isak

No9 Wilson

By February, Gordon, Ashby, Willock and a couple of recent signings might be making their presence felt.

