Opinion

The Newcastle United Class of 2022/23 – Matt Targett

Here at The Mag we have asked 20 of our regular / irregular contributors to pay tribute to the 20 Newcastle United players who started two or more Premier League matches this past 2022/23 season.

To an extent guided by their preference, each writer has been allocated one player each.

This series of articles runs from Thursday 1 June to Tuesday 20 June with one player covered each day, each article appearing at noon.

This will be starting with the player who had the lowest NUFC squad number (Kieran Trippier), right through to the highest (Bruno Guimaraes).

Today’s Newcastle United player from the class of 2022/23 is Matt Targett, our thanks to Tony Slater for providing this overview:

Your three stand out moments of the season for this player?

Hard to say three key “stand out” moments for Matt this season, probably the three times or so he has played?

That is unfair, he has been another of many key figures this year, a squad player who has suffered a bad heel injury and has still pushed BDB all the way once he was fit again.

So, I guess the real stand out moment for Matty is his heel injury and rehab, his fight to become fit enough again to challenge Dan Burn for his LB position. Like many of the players he was playing with (see Pope or Bruno), it shows the levels of desire across the whole squad to give everything, to play through that imaginary brick wall. It shows commitment to the cause, well done Matty, happy you are on the pitch and playing again!

Targett got his first start of 2023 in the 4-1 win at Everton, played 68 minutes against a physical Everton who were fighting for their very existence, in his own words, “I definitely felt it in my lungs the first 10, 15 minutes because it was obviously a really difficult game and they’re obviously fighting for their lives. It was a very physical test, and we could have done better in the first half but second half it looked like they had run out of legs and our quality shone through.”

A good run out for NUFC.

And he has had many bit parts to play this season, how many “amazing stand out moments” can a LB Have?

Maybe to end the season with a goal line clearance from Raheem Sterling, so save us a hard-earned point, is an effective way to end a turbulent season for Matt, a season that started with so much promise of international attention, finished with a goal line clearance from an international striker.

What have been this player’s strengths this season?

His strength as per his “best bits” is to overcome adversity and injury, and push BDB for LB position, support the team when he could not play, playing through the pain of his heel injury shows resilience, maybe not the world beater marquee signing, more the below deck’s staff who get the job done.

His weaknesses?

His biggest weakness IMHO is he has not had enough time on the pitch, only eight starts this year, and 19 appearances overall, compared with Tripper 43/3 and BDB 41/3, you can see what I mean.

How would you describe his contribution overall this season?

Although everyone will point to Bruno, and Big Joe, even Longstaff for the contributions, the unsung contributions, are what make those guys look amazing. The work that goes into THAT amazing is what is Matt Targett’s biggest contribution this year, he worked hard through the pain, worked hard at rehab, supporting his teammates all the while, and coming back and being ready for the prep into next season, a good solid player we can rely on, should Eddie choose to do so.

On a scale of 1-10, how important will this player be to Newcastle United next (2023/24) season?

As detailed above, we are going to need dependable squad support players, is he going to be next year’s Dan Burn, who surpasses all expectations. Who knows if he will even be here next season, although a five year contract should see at least another season out of Matt, support player unless the LB position has major issues, although everyone is important, so 5/10.

What do you see their role in the team / squad being next season for Newcastle United?

Cups and Lights and European nights, that is what Matt Targett’s season will be made of. Again, rotational squad player, depending on signings could be an essential part of Eddie’s European Adventure.

Is there more improvement Eddie Howe can get out of this player?

Playing more regular will sharpen Matt after a difficult injury, remember BDB was also signed in the same immediate aftermath of the window, and folks laughed about it, and yet, I see lots of green-eyed monster envy now, and not much laughter!

What rating out of ten would you give this Newcastle United team / squad for the 2022/23 season?

Wow, that is like asking someone how you rate your own house / wedding / allotment.

I am always going to give NUFC a good score, like these predictor things, I just cannot bring myself to say oh okay, we will lose this week. That said, NUFC squad deserve an 11/10 this year, they have surpassed any expectation I had, and I am fairly sure, what everyone else had too, solid overachievement this year.

In comparison, what would be the individual rating you would give out of ten for your player’s contribution this past season?

Anything less than a five would be unfair to Matt, who has rebounded quite well, a meets all expectations “middle of the road review” kind of season

How gutted would you be if this player left Newcastle United this summer?

Would I be gutted like if ASM goes, who will probably leave judging on his cryptic messaging, or if Bruno could be poached? No.

However, because he was one of Eddie’s first acquisitions, yes.

Matt needs at least this year to prove the player that Eddie Howe saw in him last year. Gutted no, sad yes.

Please predict what Eddie Howe’s first choice eleven will be next season and just put ‘New Signing’ if you think the NUFC Head Coach will bring in a new first choice for that position.

GK – Nick Pope

RB – Kieran Trippier

CB -Fabian Schar

CB – Sven Botman

LB – Kieran Tierney

MF – Anthony Gordon

MF – Longstaff/ new signing

CAM – Bruno / J7

MF – Raphinha / new signing

ST – Alexander Isak

ST – Callum Wilson

