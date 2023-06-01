Opinion

The Newcastle United Class of 2022/23 – Kieran Trippier

Here at The Mag we have asked 20 of our regular / irregular contributors to pay tribute to the 20 Newcastle United players who started two or more Premier League matches this past 2022/23 season.

To an extent guided by their preference, each writer has been allocated one player each.

This series of articles runs from Thursday 1 June to Tuesday 20 June with one player covered each day, each article appearing at noon.

This will be starting with the player who had the lowest NUFC squad number (Kieran Trippier), right through to the highest (Bruno Guimaraes).

Today’s Newcastle United player from the class of 2022/23 is Kieran Trippier, our thanks to Tony Mallabar for providing this overview:

Your three stand out moments of the season for this player?

Well first off, I asked for Kieran Trippier because in my opinion, not only will he go down as (along with NGE – nice guy Eddie) as the pivotal person (player) in our current renaissance, he also reminds me in a way of Stuart Pearce.

Pearce had his best years behind him and could like KT take a mean free kick. I know people say if Shearer had signed a year earlier then we would have won the league that season. Well I reckon if we’d signed Stuart Pearce the year Forest got relegated, we’d have won the league in 95/96. You couldn’t imagine Pearce putting up with Ginola’s shrug of his shoulders the way John Beresford did. Anyway, rant owa.

Stand out moments

His free kick goal v Man City.

Leeds at home, the speedy winger Gnonto absolutely skinned Trippier three times in the first half. Now after this it seemed to give Kieran Trippier a kick up the backside, which resulted in a defensive masterclass a few days later in the 0-0 at Arsenal.

His corner kicks.

What have been this player’s strengths this season?

His ability to read the game.

His weaknesses?

Well Atletico Madrid got the best version of him but he still has a couple of years left at the top level.

How would you describe his contribution overall this season?

Remember when Brian Kilcline signed under King Kev?

He has that same presence around the club.

Watch when we concede, instead of ganin radge, you will see Kieran Trippier gesturing and cajoling the players.

On a scale of 1-10, how important will this player be to Newcastle United next (2023/24) season?

Well with Champions League football back at St James’ Park, we will see KT in his pomp.

What do your see their role in the team / squad being next season for Newcastle United?

Well with age comes slowing down (happens to all of us).

He will still be our captain and more importantly NGE’s ears and eyes on the pitch.

Is there more improvement Eddie Howe can get out of this player?

No, simple as, but what remains to be seen is, can NGE get the same level of performance out of Kieran Trippier, Miggy. Jacob Murphy, Schar etc.

How gutted would you be if this player left Newcastle United this summer?

Kieran Trippier isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

I can see both him and Matt Ritchie eventually moving on to the coaching side of things.

We seem to have a very sound recruitment policy now, so anticipate an understudy being signed and blended in like Luckypool used to do back in the day.

Please predict what Eddie Howe’s first choice eleven will be next season and just put ‘New Signing’ if you think the NUFC Head Coach will bring in a new first choice for that position.

What do I think the starting line up will look like come August 12th?

Well we’ve all got our favourites, so who would I like in to complement the current squad?

I was on the train back from Chelsea on Sunday night when I bumped into a regular on the comments section ftb (alreet Barry) and was having a crack with and after analysing the season (with the help of Kronenberg).

First thing we agreed on, if Chelsea had NGE as manager, then that squad of players would challenge top four, but they haven’t, so tough.

I wasn’t the biggest fan of the scouse doylem (Anthony Gordon) but took time to listen to an interview he did. He talked about being at Newcastle instead of Everton, as like chalk and cheese, so hopefully we see a different AG next season.

I am not going to speculate about incoming signings as we’ve got Dan Ashworth and our very own Barry from Wales (he first put us on to Isak) on the comments section, to spot the right players .

NUWNBD and hopefully see some of you at Rangers.

