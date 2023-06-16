Opinion

The Newcastle United Class of 2022/23 – Joe Willock

Today’s Newcastle United player from the class of 2022/23 is Joe Willock, our thanks to The Belgian Geordie for providing this overview:

Your three stand out moments of the season for this player?

When Eddie Howe came to Newcastle he already had a dossier on every first team player.

Not a dossier which said kicks predominately with their left foot and likes KFC.

This was a dossier outlining in detail the steps that he would take to improve that player through coaching.

Obviously it’s one thing to write about it but another thing to actually achieve it.

Eddie Howe brought back the promising Willock we had seen during his loan spell from Arsenal, the one that made us grip the edge of our seats, and knocked all of the Bruce out of him. It took a while but now he runs endlessly, works hard for the team, makes assists… the best of which being That Assist for Isak against Spurs.

Goals are also back on the menu and his ability to keep a cool head in the box is improving.

What have been this player’s strengths this season?

Bulking up, no longer being bullied off the ball, endless running, assists and coolness in the box

His weaknesses?

Not always choosing the right pass or panicking when shooting…

I know that kind of goes against what I was saying above but he’s on a learning curve.

How would you describe his contribution overall this season?

Progressed from being a good solid squad player to a player who can produce moments of brilliance, drift past opponents and also do the dirty jobs when required. Top class, an England call up is long overdue.

On a scale of 1-10, how important will this player be to Newcastle United next (2023/24) season?

That very much depends on who we buy over the summer and how Willock continues to develop. He could continue to be very important if he keeps up his current rate of improvement. I’d say an 8.

What do your see their role in the team / squad being next season for Newcastle United?

If we buy top ready made talent to reinforce that part of our squad he might well become just a squad player but I think that Eddie is smart enough to buy people who will push each other and compete for game time.

Is there more improvement Eddie Howe can get out of this player?

I think that Eddie can improve any player that is prepared to work with him and buy into his philosophy. I think that Joe has shown that he is more than willing to do that.

What rating out of 10 would you give this Newcastle United team / squad for the 2022/23 season?

I think I would have to say, coming from where we were, it has to be a 10 out of 10.

We have won nothing yet but we have regained our pride and enthusiasm. I really think that Eddie does not get the credit he should have for having turned things around so drastically with top quality coaching rather than lashing the cash.

Bringing on Jacob Murphy used to be the equivalent of throwing in the towel and it used to make your heart sink. Eddie has helped Jacob, Joe, Joelinton, Miggy and Sean rediscover their love of football and rediscover the players that they always could have become.

In comparison, what would be the individual rating you’d give out of 10 for your player’s contribution this past season?

Again an 8.

How gutted would you be if this player left Newcastle United this summer?

Players come and players go, that is the nature of football. That said I, like Brian Standen, was gutted when Supermac was moved on. Joe is not at that stage in my affections yet… but who knows what the future will bring.

Please predict what Eddie Howe’s first choice eleven will be next season and just put ‘New Signing’ if you think the NUFC Head Coach will bring in a new first choice for that position.

I have put question marks rather than new signing as I think that people will be brought in to create more competition for those positions, rather than guaranteed starters. Prove me wrong though Eddie: Gvardiol can play Left Back as well as Centre Back!

I think the reality is that Eddie will bring in players which allow some squad rotation around those roles: dependent on the opposition, fitness and form.

Pope

Trippier, Schar, Botman, ?

?, Bruno, Joleinton, ?

Isak, Wilson

