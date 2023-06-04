Opinion

The Newcastle United Class of 2022/23 – Jamaal Lascelles

Here at The Mag we have asked 20 of our regular / irregular contributors to pay tribute to the 20 Newcastle United players who started two or more Premier League matches this past 2022/23 season.

To an extent guided by their preference, each writer has been allocated one player each.

This series of articles runs from Thursday 1 June to Tuesday 20 June with one player covered each day, each article appearing at noon – exactly the same questions asked about each player.

This will be starting with the player who had the lowest NUFC squad number (Kieran Trippier), right through to the highest (Bruno Guimaraes).

Today’s Newcastle United player from the class of 2022/23 is Jamaal Lascelles, our thanks to Aaron Gales for providing this overview:

Your three stand out moments of the season for this player?

It’s really tough to choose three stand out moments for Jamaal Lascelles this season given how peripheral he has been under Eddie Howe.

He was excellent against Manchester City at the Etihad, scored against Tranmere Rovers in the second round of the EFL Cup and he was on the pitch at the end of the second leg in front of a jubilant St James’ Park, as the side reached a first domestic Cup Final since 1999. That’s about it.

What have been this player’s strengths this season?

His greatest strengths have probably been off the pitch this season.

Howe has regularly praised his influence behind the scenes and as Club captain has been a key part of the player’s leadership group.

His weaknesses?

His annoying habit of getting booked while not even on the pitch for time-wasting. Not big or clever.

His main weakness is just that he’s nowhere near as good as Schar or Botman.

How would you describe his contribution overall this season?

Minimal. At best.

On a scale of 1-10, how important will this player be to Newcastle United next (2023/24) season?

1

What do your see their role in the team / squad being next season for Newcastle United?

I would be very surprised if Lascelles was still at the club next season.

He will surely want to play more regularly and should be moved on in the summer.

Is there more improvement Eddie Howe can get out of this player?

Eddie Howe has shown a remarkable capacity to improve the players during his time at Newcastle but at this stage of his career I think there is little improvement for Jamaal Lascelles to make.

What rating out of 10 would you give this Newcastle United team / squad for the 2022/23 season?

10. What this squad, many of whom were at the club before the takeover, has achieved has been nothing short of remarkable.

In comparison, what would be the individual rating you’d give out of 10 for your player’s contribution this past season?

4

How gutted would you be if this player left Newcastle United this summer?

He’s been a decent servant for the Club over the years and I would wish him well but I wouldn’t be sorry to see him leave.

Please predict what Eddie Howe’s first choice eleven will be next season and just put ‘New Signing’ if you think the NUFC Head Coach will bring in a new first choice for that position.

GK. Pope

RB. Trippier

CB. New Signing.

CB. Botman

LB. New Signing.

MD. Bruno

MD. Joelinton

MD. New Signing

RW. Almiron

LW. New Signing

ST. Isak

