The Newcastle United Class of 2022/23 – Jacob Murphy

Here at The Mag we have asked 20 of our regular / irregular contributors to pay tribute to the 20 Newcastle United players who started two or more Premier League matches this past 2022/23 season.

To an extent guided by their preference, each writer has been allocated one player each.

This series of articles runs from Thursday 1 June to Tuesday 20 June with one player covered each day, each article appearing at noon.

This started with the player who had the lowest NUFC squad number (Kieran Trippier) and will go right through to the highest (Bruno Guimaraes).

Today’s Newcastle United player from the class of 2022/23 is Jacob Murphy, our thanks to GToon for providing this overview:

Your three stand out moments of the season for this player?

The first stand out moment for me is a bit of a strange one, as it didn’t involve a game. It was to do with a high performance podcast that Eddie did with the excellent journalist Jake Humphrey.

Eddie was taking about team bonding and about each player telling their story and he mentioned Jacob a couple of times and you got the sense of how much Eddie likes him as a member of the group and really values what he has to say. You can see this too at the end of the game if Jacob hasn’t played and we have won. He’s as happy as if he’d scored the winner.

The second moment was against Villa.

We were taking them apart and Jacob shot and hit the post. His instant reaction was one of anger and frustration. He wanted to score, he believed he was good enough to score and he wanted to be part of the action. He believed in himself.

The third moment is obviously the dismantling of Spurs. Jacob set the tone in that game with his opener and then an indication that “anything goes” with his third. I hope the readers realise that broke Spurs and it broke their keeper who has since decided to move on. The look on Jacob’s face for the third says it all.

What have been this player’s strengths this season?

His biggest strength is his attitude. Everything is about the team.

He will run himself into the ground for the cause and be delighted with a win even if he hasn’t played.

Have a look at the after match footage to see how popular he is with the other players. And he’s one of us!

His weaknesses?

Confidence. When I think of Jacob I feel a sense of sadness at the two wasted years where if he’d had a decent coach he could have really progressed.

Luckily, Eddie has arrived in time to turn the club around but in particular Jacob has benefited from being coached properly.

How would you describe his contribution overall this season?

I’d say 8.

You know if he comes on late that the opposition are gonna have to work hard to get past him. He’s now realising he can score too.

He’s gonna be a valuable player for us next season. And don’t underestimate what he does for our team too. A very popular lad, like I have said.

On a scale of 1-10, how important will this player be to Newcastle United next (2023/24) season?

He’s gonna be an 8. We might buy a winger who is better than him but he will have an important role to play when the games start stacking up. And he is one hell of an athlete.

What do your see their role in the team / squad being next season for Newcastle United?

I think he won’t start a lot of games but I think he will play an important role as first change or a player to bring on when the game is stretched.

He’s very athletic and covers the ground quickly, so closing a team down in the last few minutes is going to be vital again.

Is there more improvement Eddie Howe can get out of this player?

I think he could move him from an 8 to a 9, I really do. Eddie and his team are amazing. Jacob ended the season really well and I reckon he will start this season on a high. He will certainly be having a few shots.

What rating out of 10 would you give this Newcastle United team / squad for the 2022/23 season?

If it’s out of 10 then I’d give them 11. They have given us our pride back. What a team!

In comparison, what would be the individual rating you’d give out of 10 for your player’s contribution this past season?

I will say 7 based purely on what he has done on the pitch but like I said, he is a massive part of the squad and the team’s success, a bit like Ritchie and Lascelles.

How gutted would you be if this player left Newcastle United this summer?

I would be sad as it’s his dream. He’s one of us.

We’ve all seen the picture of him and his brother in their NUFC kits.

I want him to be able to say to his kids he played in the champions league for his club. It means something that words can’t describe. “He’s going on a European journey!”

Please predict what Eddie Howe’s first choice eleven will be next season and just put ‘New Signing’ if you think the NUFC Head Coach will bring in a new first choice for that position.

Pope

Trippier

New signing / Schar

Botman

New signing

New signing

Bruno

Joe7

Almiron / Gordon

Wilson

Isak

Final point.

Jacob Murphy is one of us.

He’s the kind of player I want to play for my team. I love to see his face when we’ve won and the genuine delight even if he hasn’t played. How many other players behave like that? No wonder he is so popular within the group.

He has names for a few of the players too, like he calls Isak “spaghetti boy” cos of his gangly arms and legs.

He might not be a star but he’s giving everything that he can for his and our club. I know he’s working on his physique too to get the best out of himself. If you see him warming up next to the pitch his legs are massive! He’s clearly wanting to try to be the best he can be.

I know that might sound obvious but compare that approach with some of the stars we’ve had in the past like Dyer etc.

Jacob Murphy. Living the dream!

