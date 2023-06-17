Opinion

The Newcastle United Class of 2022/23 – Elliot Anderson

Here at The Mag we have asked 20 of our regular / irregular contributors to pay tribute to the 20 Newcastle United players who started two or more Premier League matches this past 2022/23 season.

To an extent guided by their preference, each writer has been allocated one player each.

This series of articles runs from Thursday 1 June to Tuesday 20 June with one player covered each day, each article appearing at noon.

This started with the player who had the lowest NUFC squad number (Kieran Trippier) and will go right through to the highest (Bruno Guimaraes).

Today’s Newcastle United player from the class of 2022/23 is Elliot Anderson, our thanks to Nat Seaton for providing this overview:

Your three stand out moments of the season for this player?

The first one must be Elliot’s disallowed goal at Nottingham Forest. What a moment that would have been for him, the team and the fans. It wasn’t to be and hopefully there will be a crucial goal in him further down the line in his career at NUFC.

Signing his new long-term contract back in September 2022. What a feeling this must be for a local lad with where the club is now, there couldn’t be a better time for Elliot to be coming through with a manager and set up that can hopefully give him the best chance possible to make it big at Newcastle.

Not a happy stand out but it warrants a mention. He made his full Premier League debut against Liverpool in February when we were without Bruno and Willock and with the early Pope red card he unfortunately was the player sacrificed after only 22 minutes to bring on Dubravka, a full debut which he wouldn’t have been dreaming of, but the fact that Eddie Howe put him in to the starting line up ahead of the likes of Gordon against a team like Liverpool must have been gratifying to him.

What have been this player’s strengths this season?

He looks an athlete, which considering the Eddie Howe style of play is a big asset.

He looks comfortable on the ball and doesn’t appear overawed considering his age and inexperience. Eddie Howe called him a “a big-game player” which at the age of 20 is some compliment.

His weaknesses?

There is no doubting that he prefers his right foot!

In the last few games of the season playing in a more inside role than when he has come on as sub out wide, it has been more noticeable. He is only 20 and I don’t doubt that he will be willing to work on improving his (left foot) skills.

How would you describe his contribution overall this season?

For Eddie Howe, knowing that he had a reliable player like Elliot on the bench has been a plus.

He’s only had 396 minutes on the pitch this season, starting three Premier League matches (19 as sub), two League Cup matches (two as sub) including getting on in added time at Wembley and one FA Cup start against Sheffield Wednesday, getting substituted after an hour.

He contributed his first ever Premier League assist in the last match of the season against Chelsea for the Anthony Gordon goal. A nice way to end the season for him in the senior team where he looks more and more like he belongs.

On a scale of 1-10, how important will this player be to Newcastle United next (2023/24) season?

6/7 This time last year we couldn’t have predicted where we would be now, so I have much more of an open mind as to what is possible!

Elliot could have another season like this one with minimal playing time, there is a slight chance that he could go out on loan, but then again, an opportunity may arise that he may grasp and kick on to hopefully show us what he is capable of.

What do you see their role in the team / squad being next season for Newcastle United?

He is still only 20 and the likelihood will be more bench time this season.

With him being a homegrown player he doesn’t take up a spot in the Premier League 25 man squad or the List A 25 man Champions League squad, so that is a plus for him and with 12 subs on the bench in the Champions League, who knows, he may get some European game time.

Is there more improvement Eddie Howe can get out of this player?

Absolutely!

What a coaching team to have around him, along with the more senior players, to have the best chance to improve. He’s just at the start of what could turn out to be a special career with his hometown club.

What rating out of 10 would you give this Newcastle United team / squad for the 2022/23 season?

9 That may be a bit mean but I think there is room for improvement as a team… The cup final result was obviously disappointing but getting there certainly wasn’t!

The squad that we have and what we have achieved is beyond 10 out of 10 tbh… players playing at their peak week in week out to get us to that top four finish. Other players improving in ways we didn’t think possible. It’s been a remarkable season with so many great memories.

In comparison, what would be the individual rating you’d give out of 10 for your player’s contribution this past season?

8 Considering his inexperience and being asked to do a job in the final games, he hasn’t let the manager, his teammates or the fans down. He’s worked hard and waited for his opportunities and hopefully for Elliot there will be more of them to come.

How gutted would you be if this player left Newcastle United this summer?

I can’t see Elliot leaving the club on a permanent basis in the near future.

Like most Newcastle fans we want to see our homegrown players come through into the first team if good enough and Elliot is our only real hope of this at the present time.

Please predict what Eddie Howe’s first choice eleven will be next season and just put ‘New Signing’ if you think the NUFC Head Coach will bring in a new first choice for that position.

Pope

Trippier

Schar

Botman

New signing – left back

New signing – right wing

Joelinton

Bruno Guimaraes

New signing – centre midfield

Joe Willock

Alexander Isak

