Opinion

The Newcastle United Class of 2022/23 – Dan Burn

Here at The Mag we have asked 20 of our regular / irregular contributors to pay tribute to the 20 Newcastle United players who started two or more Premier League matches this past 2022/23 season.

To an extent guided by their preference, each writer has been allocated one player each.

This series of articles runs from Thursday 1 June to Tuesday 20 June with one player covered each day, each article appearing at noon.

This will be starting with the player who had the lowest NUFC squad number (Kieran Trippier), right through to the highest (Bruno Guimaraes).

Today’s Newcastle United player from the class of 2022/23 is Dan Burn, our thanks to Andrew Coates for providing this overview:

Your three stand out moments of the season for this player?

First league goal for NUFC, against Brighton. None of that no celebrating against your former club here, BDB showing his Geordie roots with the classic knee slide after a lovely cushioned header to give us the lead.

Not necessarily a single moment in itself, but such an unorthodox left back keeping various tricky wingers who had been fancied to tie him in knots all game (i.e Antony, Ecensio, Kulusevski), only to find a brick wall in front of them they could get no joy from.

That lovely little run for his first goal for NUFC in the League cup against Leicester – I was in the crowd and the energy that caused was immense, even with the high standard of atmosphere we’ve set all season.

What have been this player’s strengths this season?

In general – showing everyone that you can be a full back while also being the tallest player on the pitch!

I think his defensive capability has really shone through the majority of the season, nullifying a lot of tricky wingers and allowing Trippier to get further forward on the opposing flank, almost making a back three at times with Schar and Botman.

His weaknesses?

Attacking prowess- it must be said he’s not blessed with pace and he can’t put crosses in like some full backs – also surprisingly weak in the air in an attacking sense.

A lot of this is mitigated through his work rate but it can’t be denied the issue remains there.

I also think it’s a small part of why ASM hasn’t flourished as much this season, he seemed to mesh really well with an attacking full back like Targett last season.

How would you describe his contribution overall this season?

One word, surprising.

I’m not sure if many people would have expected him to be our main left back this season and I’m not sure if he will be next season either.

Nevertheless, he’s been a shining example of the hard work and diligence Howe has drummed into the team day in day out. He did have a few bad games but the effort was always there, so I can forgive him that.

On a scale of 1-10, how important will this player be to Newcastle United next (2023/24) season?

I think a solid 8.

He will be one of the players I expect to shift to quality depth coverage, being able to cover at both left back and centre back, which will give us a lot more options as we challenge on four fronts next season.

I would expect to see him starting at left back at times, at centre back at other times, and on the bench to provide cover in both spots.

What do you see their role in the team / squad being next season for Newcastle United?

Is there more improvement Eddie Howe can get out of this player?

See above, important rotation option and depth coverage.

With us likely to challenge for both domestic cups and go as deep as possible in the Champions League, as well as aim for top four, he’ll certainly be starting relatively frequently, and making cameos in those games he doesn’t start.

What rating out of 10 would you give this Newcastle United team / squad for the 2022/23 season?

How could I give anything but 10?

Comfortably in top four and with the joint least goals conceded throughout the season, tied with the champions.

I think even the most optimistic NUFC fan would have doubted that.

In comparison, what would be the individual rating you’d give out of 10 for your player’s contribution this past season?

Solid 8.

He’s looked a bit shaky at times but has never given less than 100% and in a position he’s not suited to. Perfect example of the Howe mindset of maximum effort at all times, regardless of the situation.

How gutted would you be if this player left Newcastle United this summer?

I don’t think it’s likely he would leave this summer, as I mentioned, even if he does drop to the bench he provides such quality cover in several positions.

With Newcastle as his hometown club, plus all the work he does with the community, I think he’ll likely remain until his retirement. If he did leave I would be A) Massively surprised and B) Very gutted indeed.

Please predict what Eddie Howe’s first choice eleven will be next season and just put ‘New Signing’ if you think the NUFC Head Coach will bring in a new first choice for that position.

GK- Pope

Back four

Trippier, Schar, Botman, new signing (Tierney?)

Midfield three

New signing (Adams?), Joelinton, Bruno

Front three

New Signing (Diaby?), Wilson/Isak (rotating), New Signing (if ASM leaves- F.Torres?)

