Opinion

The Newcastle United Class of 2022/23 – Callum Wilson

Here at The Mag we have asked 20 of our regular / irregular contributors to pay tribute to the 20 Newcastle United players who started two or more Premier League matches this past 2022/23 season.

To an extent guided by their preference, each writer has been allocated one player each.

This series of articles runs from Thursday 1 June to Tuesday 20 June with one player covered each day, each article appearing at noon.

This started with the player who had the lowest NUFC squad number (Kieran Trippier) and will go right through to the highest (Bruno Guimaraes).

Today’s Newcastle United player from the class of 2022/23 is Callum Wilson, our thanks to Paul Patterson for providing this overview:

Your three stand out moments of the season for this player?

First, the outstanding goal down at Spurs. That chip over the hapless Hugo Lloris paved the way for a massive three points and the eventual double over the team from North London that I always felt we had to beat to get top four. Not that this was our aim in our wildest dreams at the time of that goal.

Secondly, the game killing goal against Manchester United at St James’ Park in April. The moment that we dared to dream that Champions League was not just possible, but ON.

Finally, I could have gone for many other moments he gave us last season. Giving us an early lead down at West Ham, his second immediately after the restart in the same game to kill the game off. I enjoyed his goal in the 6-1 win over Spurs, his second down at Goodison Park was special, but I’d have to go for his goal at home against Brighton. Great play from Miggy Almiron and Shearer-esque in its execution and probably the moment that effectively gave us Champions League football.

What have been this player’s strengths this season?

Put simply, GOALS.

To have 18 goals in 31 appearances is bloody good and stands him up well against his peers throughout the Premier League.

His weaknesses?

Blatantly obvious, his injury record.

Although having made 31 league appearances this season out of the possible 38 belies the reputation of being injury prone somewhat.

How would you describe his contribution overall this season?

Colossal. Top scorer and talisman.

His hold up play and physicality reminds me a lot of Alan Shearer and that goal against Brighton in particular screams out of our former number 9 and Geordie captain. Headers, poachers, penalties he has the lot.

On a scale of 1-10, how important will this player be to Newcastle United next (2023/24) season?

He’s crucial with regards to how we go through the hectic schedule of League, cup and Europe next season. Be it coming on late in Champions League games and then starting the weekend domestic fixture or visa versa.

Next season will be a big squad effort and having a 20 goal a season striker giving it both barrels will be vital. I think another striker will come in but it certainly won’t be at the expense of Wilson, merely to supplement or lighten the load.

What do your see their role in the team / squad being next season for Newcastle United?

Exactly what I’ve just stated.

We will need another striker and Callum Wilson will know this as much as Eddie Howe does. We have Alexander Isak as a great foil / replacement for him, be that playing with him or instead of. Add another striker into the mix (as I expect us to) and we will have three great options.

Is there more improvement Eddie Howe can get out of this player?

Not really, unless you mean fitness and protecting him from injury.

Squad management will help that and another signing will take the pressure off, but if your main centre forward is getting 18 goals from 31 games, there’s not much more you can ask for.

What rating out of 10 would you give this Newcastle United team / squad for the 2022/23 season?

9/10 and you couldn’t ask for any more from this squad. It’s gone above and beyond expectations.

Yes we got dumped out of the FA Cup in rather disappointing fashion but it gave us a cup run and qualified for the Champions League. Who would have thought that remotely possible a year ago.

In comparison, what would be the individual rating you’d give out of 10 for your player’s contribution this past season?

10/10. No Callum Wilson and no Champions League football.

How gutted would you be if this player left Newcastle United this summer?

Put it this way, get it out of your heads, it aint happening. Period.

To sell Callum Wilson you’d need to go out and spend at least £30m to replace him with no guarantee of success.

You add to him, you don’t replace.

A bit like when we sold Les Ferdinand in 1997 thinking we have Alan Shearer. And look how that worked out.

Please predict what Eddie Howe’s first choice eleven will be next season and just put ‘New Signing’ if you think the NUFC Head Coach will bring in a new first choice for that position.

Difficult to say. Nick Pope will remain. The back four will likely start as Trippier, Botman and Schar but I think there will be some movement at left back. That’s not to say that Dan Burn can’t continue there and I certainly wouldn’t be disappointed if the back line that has served us so well starts the first game of next season.

Midfield? Bruno is a shoe in, Joelinton likewise. Take your pick from Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff but crucially they DESERVE to start next season. I still think a central midfielder will be bought likely with defensive qualities but once again, this whole team DESERVES it’s chance to start again. Out wide, Miggy Almiron is going nowhere, Anthony Gordon has a lot to prove, Jacob Murphy will be in the squad.

Up front, the whole basis of this article has been about how great Callum Wilson has been and he can start as well, why wouldn’t he.

Recruitment will be vital in going forward with this team / squad and I’ll be as interested as anyone to see who goes out and who comes in but they will be ADDING to a core group of great servants to this club and above all else, likeable players. If I was betting it would be a striker, centre back, left back and a defensive midfielder coming in and if a winger was to leave then they would be replaced like for like.

This club isn’t being built to survive relegation anymore. Remember Eddie Howe’s quote.

“I’m not here just to exist.”

I’ll drink to that because it has us in great hands.

