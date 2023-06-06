Opinion

The Newcastle United Class of 2022/23 – Anthony Gordon

Here at The Mag we have asked 20 of our regular / irregular contributors to pay tribute to the 20 Newcastle United players who started two or more Premier League matches this past 2022/23 season.

To an extent guided by their preference, each writer has been allocated one player each.

This series of articles runs from Thursday 1 June to Tuesday 20 June with one player covered each day, each article appearing at noon.

This will be starting with the player who had the lowest NUFC squad number (Kieran Trippier), right through to the highest (Bruno Guimaraes).

Today’s Newcastle United player from the class of 2022/23 is Anthony Gordon, our thanks to Bazoox for providing this overview:

Your three stand out moments of the season for this player?

Anthony Gordon could have had an assist only minutes into making his St James’ Park debut. A shuffle of his feet and a slide rule pass sent Callum Wilson away, only for a West Ham defender to come and block the danger.

He started the game against Southampton and went off like the clappers. He spurned two early chances and it looked like young Flash’s head might go down.

In the final game of season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Anthony took the bull by the horns. An outstanding first-half display saw him grab his first goal in the stripes, after a fine move down the left followed yet another sublime ball out from the back by Fabian Schar.

Strengths this season?

When Anthony Gordon arrived from Everton at the end of the January transfer window he wasn’t fully fit, nowhere near conditioned enough to be anywhere near Eddie Howe’s starting eleven.

He was slowly integrated into the first team with a few cameos as a substitute and his eagerness to impress immediately stood out.

He has immensely quick feet and an assured first touch, being able to take the ball comfortably on either side.

Weaknesses?

A lot of people seized upon his reaction to being substituted down at Brentford.

The lad had came on as a substitute himself and it must have been devastating for him to be hooked in the dying seconds with the Toon clinging onto the three points.

This was a minor blip and at least showed his feistiness and passion to do as well for us as he possibly can.

Contribution overall this season?

After settling in to his new surroundings, it is obvious from Anthony Gordon’s demeanor that he enjoys being a Newcastle United player.

He seems popular with the other players and I think that he has the personality and confidence that Eddie Howe would have considered to have been a major factor and attribute when he was signed.

On the pitch he has showed glimpses of what a fine player he can undoubtedly become and is obviously very much a team player.

This was not always in evidence at Everton, where in a struggling team he often seemed to hang on to the ball too much.

On a scale of 1-10 how important do I think Anthony Gordon will be next season?

It’s an 8 out of 10 from me.

He is going to be a valuable member of a stronger squad.

What do I see his role as next season?

With Newcastle United competing on four fronts he is going to be given plenty of game time.

He has proven that he is willing to pull his weight in the middle of the park and on the flanks, and I see him as being an important back-up forward, if and when required.

I’m definitely expecting a few goals and assists from Anthony in 2023/24.

Room for Improvement?

Every young player should continually want to keep improving his game.

Gordon is the same as everyone else in this Newcastle United squad.

In Eddie Howe and his staff we have one of the very best and innovative coaching set-ups in the EPL.

Anthony Gordon needs to work even harder on his fitness for next season.

I noticed that near the end of the first half against Chelsea, he took a breather bent over with his hands on his hips, when the ball was out of play.

He looked shattered,but as soon as the ball came back into play he was off again.

Little shades of Terry Mac there.

Lets hope he develops an engine like Terry over time.

He also needs to work on his finishing and it may be worth doing a ‘Sean Longstaff’ and him having a word with Shearer.

My rating for the Newcastle United squad last season 2022/23?

10 out of 10.

Thrills, spills, excitement….this season had the lot.

Heartbreak (for some) once again at Wembley but bouncing back in style to qualify for the Champions League.

The Carabao Cup defeat didn’t hurt me half as much as I thought that it might. We’ll be back soon enough.

Rating for Gordon for last season’s contribution?

As I have already stated I think Anthony Gordon has settled in well.

So it’s a steady 7 out of 10 so far.

How gutted would I be if Gordon left this summer?

That would mean that we had failed the lad, that Eddie and Dan Ashworth’s judgement had been proved wrong.

It isn’t remotely going to happen anyway.

As the Carpenters would say….’It’s only just begun’.

Prediction for Eddie Howes first choice eleven for next season 2023/24?

Pope

Trippier

Schar

Botman

*New signing

*New signing

Guimaraes

Joelinton

*New signing

Isak

*New signing

