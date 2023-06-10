Opinion

The Newcastle United Class of 2022/23 – Alexander Isak

Here at The Mag we have asked 20 of our regular / irregular contributors to pay tribute to the 20 Newcastle United players who started two or more Premier League matches this past 2022/23 season.

To an extent guided by their preference, each writer has been allocated one player each.

This series of articles runs from Thursday 1 June to Tuesday 20 June with one player covered each day, each article appearing at noon.

This started with the player who had the lowest NUFC squad number (Kieran Trippier) and will go right through to the highest (Bruno Guimaraes).

Today’s Newcastle United player from the class of 2022/23 is Alexander Isak, our thanks to Greg McPeake and his 12 year old son Chuks McPeake for providing this overview:

Your three stand out moments of the season for this player?

Greg – Liverpool away.

I was screaming like a lunatic in Vauxhall when he scored the second. Outstanding goal and penalty at Forest was just quality. Nerves of steel.

And of course that amazing run to gift Murphy the easiest goal of his career. George Caulkin called it “goal of the century”

Chuks – Probably the penalty against Forest. His brace against Liverpool which included his first goal for us.

What have been this player’s strengths this season?

Greg – Described by Bazoox I think, as a Rolls Royce of a footballer. Couldn’t agree more.

An engine that purrs and moves up the gears easily. His balance and movement exceptional. Supremely confident in his own abilities and rightly so. Yep a Rolls Royce of a footballer alright.

Chuks – His size and his ability to dribble.

His weaknesses?

Greg – If tactics or play is not quite going our way he does in my opinion tend to drift slightly.

I am sure Eddie will iron out any weaknesses.

Chuks – I don’t think he has any.

How would you describe his contribution overall this season?

Greg – Outstanding player and a deceptive looking athlete.

Worked hard for the team and gave that magic sparkle with his silky skills.

He has brought the magic back to Tyneside that we all crave and love.

Chuks – Since coming back from injury he has been our best player 100%

On a scale of 1-10, how important will this player be to Newcastle United next (2023/24) season?

Greg – On last season’s showing I would say he is a 9 for next season.

Play to his strengths and we will fly.

Chuks – 10 End of. He has European experience.

What do you see their role in the team / squad being next season for Newcastle United?

Greg – More of the same for me.

A player for all the big games / occasions still to come.

Top quality player just hope he can stay injury free all season.

Chuks – Has to be a starter in my opinion.

That European experience will be essential in helping the rest of the squad.

Is there more improvement Eddie Howe can get out of this player?

Greg – Having a full season under his belt and shaken off the early injury, I am sure Eddie will have identified some aspects of his game to improve.

Chuks – No! He has everything.

What rating out of 10 would you give this Newcastle United team / squad for the 2022/23 season?

Greg – 8

I expect us to improve on this season and with additional quality players added to the squad there is no reason why not.

Onward and upward for us. Domestic silverware is on the horizon for the first time in my lifetime.

Chuks – 10

We should have been mid table at best not fourth and qualifying for Champions League.

In comparison, what would be the individual rating you’d give out of 10 for your player’s contribution this past season?

Greg – Same as above, he is an 8 and can still improve.

He was still finding his feet in the Premier League and will hopefully fly even higher next season.

Chuks – 10 What has he not done for us. He’s been injured don’t forget.

How gutted would you be if this player left Newcastle United this summer?

Greg – When we signed him I did question the price we paid for him but realise now he was value for money.

I would be absolutely gutted if he left as he has that magic that we all love. That magic could be what tempts one of the biggest European clubs to come knocking.

Chuks – At risk of depression. Callum Wilson can’t save the team.

Please predict what Eddie Howe’s first choice eleven will be next season and just put ‘New Signing’ if you think the NUFC Head Coach will bring in a new first choice for that position.

Greg –

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, New signing, Guimaraes, New signing, Willock, Joelinton, New signing, Isak

The new signings I doubt will start the season as Eddie Howe has been very cautious introducing players in the past, so I would expect Eddie to use Wilson, Almiron, Gordon, Murphy and Burn still, before easing in the new signings. What a fantastic thought, players of this calibre fighting for their place in our first team.

Chuks – Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, New Signing (Tierney) Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Gordon, Almiron, Isak

