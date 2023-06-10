Opinion

The fun Police strike again – Multiple arrests

The fun Police have been working overtime.

Who knows where they might turn up next.

This modern day phenomenon of people looking down on others for having fun, is simply embarrassing.

Newcastle United fans have been targeted throughout these past eighteen months.

After having been finally released after 14 years of Mike Ashley misery, with the support of the new owners, Eddie Howe has worked miracles for NUFC fans.

An explosion of joy and Eddie Howe implementing a move he first instigated at Bournemouth, after each Newcastle United win, the whole playing squad, coaching team and support staff posing for a post-victory snapshot and going around the pitch thanking the fans after the final whistle. Showing their appreciation to the supporters and a big bonding exercise.

For the fun Police though, this was instead supposedly cringeworthy, (in their words) Newcastle United players and fans acting like they have won the Premier League / Champions League / World Cup, not just beating Southampton, Leicester City, Manchester United…

The thing is, the reality is, that players, management, fans work and prepare all week for the next match, spend time, money, sweat and whatever, so why not let it all go if the team wins a match?

You definitely get the feeling that some people have lost touch with this basic reality and relationship.

If you think it is naff celebrating your team winning, are you really a football fan???

Then on Wednesday things got even more bizarre.

West Ham won a trophy, their first in 43 years.

In their entire history they had only won four – three FA Cups and the European Cup-Winners-Cup in 1965, it was also the first ever trophy David Moyes had won.

Yet, instead of letting West Ham fans and everybody else to do with the Hammers, celebrate the occasion, you had so many people looking down their noses at them… ‘Look at West Ham, you would think they had won the Premier League, Champions League etc etc…’

The truth is, you just know for a fact that so many of those looking down their noses at the West Ham celebrations, are rival fans and journalists who NEVER ever go and watch their team in the flesh. It conjures up an image for me of Liverpool and Man U ‘fans’ in Torquay, Tokyo, Tunbridge Wells arguing about how many trophies each of their clubs have won, despite none of them having been anywhere near Anfield or Old Trafford.

A few idiots tried to spoil it by throwing plastic glasses at Fiorentina players etc but fact remains, West Ham fans had about three quarters of the stadium despite allocated only 5,000 official tickets.

I have no particular love of West Ham but for me, a case of go on, fill your boots!

If you have spent serious time and money following your team and they win a trophy, what are you supposed to do???

Quietly tick it off as another trophy won, 43 years after the last one!!!

For me, the West Ham Europa Conference League trophy win, was something along a similar level if we had won the League Cup in February. The only difference of course is that Newcastle United have won far more trophies in their history than the Hammers have.

Rounding off the fun Police scenario.

This weekend has seen Sam Fender fulfil a truly lifetime dream.

Playing to 100,000 fans over the course of two nights / gigs at St James’ Park.

This has predictably led to ‘multiple arrests’ as the fun Police strike yet again.

Massive Newcastle United fan Sam Fender playing in front of tens of thousands of Newcastle United fans / Tyneside inhabitants, plus a healthy contingent from beyond the banks of the Tyne.

An incredible gig and day / night on Friday set to be followed by another tonight (Saturday).

Yet we hear all kinds of reasons as to why this is supposedly embarrassing for so many people, especially of the black and white persuasion, to be enjoying themselves.

Mackems especially, furious, furious I tell you, at the idea that Sam Fender and his largely black and white audience this weekend, are having such a great time.

Sam Fender is apparently ‘just a busker’ and ‘just using Newcastle fans by pretending to be one of them’… nowhere near as big as Pink!

Yes, that’s right, Sam Fender and the rest of them have put on two gigs for 100k+ people just to deflect from Sunderland winning ‘six in a row’ against Newcastle United a decade ago.

As conspiracy theories go, that is pretty incredible.

How about, instead we all just crack on with enjoying ourselves, as no doubt another 50k will be doing tonight at St James’ Park. Unless the fun Police swoop…

