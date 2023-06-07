News

The FA finally bring charge of misconduct 25 days after Eddie Howe incident

Back on 13 May, Eddie Howe and his team picked up a valuable point at Elland Road.

It could and should have been an even more valuable three points, however, Leeds carried the luck and very fortunate to get a 2-2 draw after a cruel deflection off Kieran Trippier gifted them the final goal of the game.

However, what made most headlines that weekend was the fact that somebody came out of the crowd during the match and confronted Eddie Howe in front of the away team dugout.

Quite how Leeds United had allowed this to happen was a major worry.

The following day, Police charged the man (see below) with assault and entering the field of play, bailing him to appear before magistrates on July 21.

Now, twenty five days after that Eddie Howe incident, The FA have released an official statement (see below), stating that Leeds United have been charged with misconduct ‘in relation to crowd control’ during that Newcastle United match. Obviously in relation to that Eddie Howe incident you would imagine.

I wonder why it has taken The FA so long?

The FA official statement – 7 June 2023:

‘Leeds United FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control that occurred during its Premier League game against Newcastle United FC on Saturday 13 May 2023.

It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters – and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers – conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t use words or behave in an improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, insulting or provocative way.

Leeds United FC has until Wednesday 14 June 2023 to provide a response.’

Telegraph and Argus report – 14 May 2023:

‘Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday (Saturday).

The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on July 21.

During the incident, the Leeds fan reportedly ran into Newcastle manager Eddie Howe’s technical area in the second half before tapping the Newcastle boss on the shoulder and pushing him in the chest.

Coaching staff and stewards intervened and the man was later arrested.’

