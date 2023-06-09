Opinion

The Belgian Geordie answers our questions

After the Premier League played out the very final round of matches, we are now into the Newcastle United close season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various sets of questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have The Belgian Geordie:

If you look at the upcoming 2023/24 season for Newcastle United, what would you see as:

Disappointing = Not building on our current unexpected position. If you had told me we’d go from fighting against relegation to getting a Champions League place with a game over, I’d have asked for a pint of whatever you’d had!

Satisfactory = Trying but still not winning anything and still getting European place.

Good = Trying but still not winning anything and maintaining a CL slot

Outstanding = Winning something! I’d be ecstatic if we won the FA Cup. I think with our squad depth the EPL is beyond us and the Champions League will just be a learning process for the first few years.

The key five current NUFC players for next season, in order of importance?

Bruno

Trippier

Botman

Joelinton

Isak

How would you describe your life now, including the black and white part, compared to summer 2021 (back then it was pre-takeover, Ashley and Bruce, just coming out of lockdown restrictions, stadiums yet to open fully to fans, so many different life circumstances for everybody)?

Life is certainly a different kettle of fish now.

Watching Newcastle always had its ups and downs but it had become a series of downs interspersed with the occasional outbreak of football. It had become almost a form of purgatory that I had to endure on a weekly basis.

I was always amazed that we’d find so many new and innovative ways to self-destruct. Staring yet another relegation in the face with absolutely no hope of Steve Bruce being able to return us to the EPL the following year.

A misfiring and ageing squad with too many people coasting.

Then it all changed.

We got lucky with Eddie. As fantastic a manager as Unai Emery is, I am not sure he could have stared down the rampaging bull of relegation and taken us to our best league position since the 2017/18 season.

Eddie did that and also bought into the ethos of the club and also seems to understand us as a fan base. Not being that interested in Villa, I am not sure how much Emery buys into the culture of the club.

Life is great, I’m looking forward to the transfer window, the fixtures getting published and seeing who we get stuck with in our Champions League group.

Newcastle United having an ever increasing global fanbase, how do you feel about it? Positives? Negatives? Observations?

Amusingly, in the past twenty months I have had a couple of people at work expressing previously unmentioned long standing interests in the fortunes of the Toon, plus a few others who were not Jonny Come Latelys: today one of them popped in for a chat and gave me a Newcastle United piggy bank that he’d been storing in his mum’s attic for the last 15 years. I was intensely grateful for his kind gift and it’s now got pride of place on the mantlepiece in the dining room… until it gets spotted and tidied away.

Clearly there is an untapped ground spring of goodwill from people over here in continental Europe and NUFC need to remember to tap into this support, as well as the lucrative Asian and American Markets.

I have written a couple of times previously that the owners have a balancing act to perform, to keep what makes Newcastle United uniquely special while growing the global brand. Even expanding the capacity of St James’ Park has a risk if the traditional supporters become little more than a sound effect in a mega stadium full of people who are just there for a day out.

The European Super League collaborators famously described the traditional fanbase as legacy supporters, let’s hope we never hear such nonsense from the mouths of the NUFC hierarchy.

Take one player from each of:

Man City, Harland

Arsenal, Saka

Man U, Garnacho

Spurs, No one

Brighton, It would have been Mac Allister

Liverpool, Allison

Chelsea, Kante

It is now 20 months under the new NUFC owners:

Positive thoughts?

The owners are doing pretty much all of the things we hoped that they would do.

Improving the team, improving the training ground, improving St James’ Park, rebuilding a footballing and business infrastructure which had been missing during the S….. Direct era, building links with the community, engaging with the fans. Oh yeah and we are in the Champions League!

Negative thoughts?

Rather than rehash what I have already written You can just read this.

Observations?

The owners are still in the honeymoon period, even the FCB had one, there may come a time when they have to make decisions that we as fans are less happy with.

That may be moving playing staff or coaching staff on, that may be moving to a different location, that may be a whole range of things that none of us have even considered. That time will come but it will be interesting to see how they communicate these things to us, how we react to it, and how this affects our future relationship.

At what point this past season did you first think top four was possible? Then at what point were you confident of it happening for NUFC?

When I was asked that question six months ago I responded “some form of European football will allow Newcastle to compete more effectively in the transfer market, but with bigger players, come bigger egos and bigger squads. This will be Eddie Howe’s next challenge. To add quality and depth to the squad while keeping everybody happy and on board.

Assuming he manages this, there is some sensible recruitment in January, and everyone stays injury free, motivated and in top form, then I think we might just sneak a Champions League spot. Any of these factors not being in place then we slip to challenging for European football.”

I am not sure I would regard Anthony Gordon as being sensible recruitment, but there was no huge injury crisis, the only falling out was Ryan Fraser, and the dip in form we had at the end of February / early March coincided with similar inconsistency from the chasing pack.

At that that point I began to hope, and then we began winning again, and I began to dream! Like everyone else I was dreaming but those of us with long memories were constantly crunching the numbers to work out all of the permutations.

Having seen Newcastle United previously surrender a 12 point lead I was not counting any chickens until every last point that was needed to see us secure that Champions League was in the bag.

Predict top 8 clubs in order next season in Premier League?

Very difficult to predict without knowing who will move on and who will come in but hey, let’s live dangerously!

1 Man City

2 Liverpool

3 Newcastle United

4 Arsenal

5 Man U

6 Brighton

7 Villa

8 Chelsea

To the best of my understanding the 2024/25 expanded Champions League format could well give an extra Champions League slot to the EPL. So that could be a way of keeping the vested interest syndicate happy if the gate crashers don’t want to leave peacefully!

