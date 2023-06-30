Opinion

The £45m reason why Newcastle United stepped back from signing James Maddison

James Maddison has not signed for Newcastle United.

Having been relegated with Leicester City, the 26 year old has joined Tottenham.

This despite Newcastle United having been repeatedly linked with James Maddison and indeed putting in two bids that were rejected in the summer 2022 transfer window.

In the aftermath of the Spurs announcement (see below) I have seen some Newcastle fans going down the line of ‘Well he isn’t all that good anyway…’

We have to be more grown up than that.

Would I have wanted Newcastle United to sign James Maddison? Yes.

Do I understand why Newcastle United didn’t sign James Maddison? Yes again.

It is all a bit like when you were a kid in the sweet shop with your pocket money, sometimes you had to learn the hard way that some sweets just ultimately didn’t make sense, because you had your 5p / 10p budget (age alert!!!) and you wanted to get the best overall end result of as many of the best possible sweets at the best possible price.

There was no FFP restrictions in the sweet shop back then BUT there were strict limitations on my weekly budget and so I had to spend wisely.

For me, it became a £45m decision as to why James Maddison isn’t now a Newcastle United player.

The £40m transfer fee that Tottenham have paid, wouldn’t have been a problem for NUFC, in my opinion. After all, that was what Newcastle were widely reported to have offered last summer (2022) as their opening offer and when asked about that bid, Brendan Rodgers stated… ‘It is not for me to put valuations on the players but that (£40m) might just cover three-quarters of his left leg. ‘

Maybe if last summer Brendan Rodgers had taken that £40m+ for James Maddison’s (three quarters of) left leg and made other better key decisions, he would still have a Premier League job and not have been forced to drop back to Scottish pub league level, whilst Leicester may well have still been a Premier League club now.

It has been widely reported that James Maddison has secured a £180,000+ per week (£9m+ per year) basic wage at Tottenham and with the club’s official announcement (see below) confirming a five year contract, that means a minimum of £45m+ in wages, set to be paid out between now and the end of June 2028.

That was just never on the cards for Newcastle United to even consider paying that level of wages.

If Eddie Howe had agreed to this then he and the club would have had to rip up their current wage policy, which is seeing the level of wages progress at a rate which is manageable and in line with how the club is progressing on and off the pitch, particularly financially. Yes, Newcastle United are guaranteed a serious extra cash bonus via the Champions League next season BUT not for the following seasons.

Obviously both those inside and outside the club aspire to that and hope it will be the reality, however, attaching a load of players on guaranteed seriously higher wages for the next five years, based on the guarantee of one season in the Champions League, would be taking a massive leap of faith (stupidity).

If Newcastle had agreed to pay James Maddison £180,000+ per week, they would have then been compelled to significantly raise pay for Bruno Guimaraes and other current top earners because the gap would have been just too big.

My reading of the situation is that none of the other ‘big seven’ clubs were interested in trying to sign James Maddison and nobody else would have been considered by the player, even if prepared to pay the money. So with Leicester City relegated and with only one year left on his contract, the club had to sell him AND the player had to move, that is if he wanted to still play Premier League football AND have any chance of being at the 2024 Euros in Germany next summer.

Tottenham and Newcastle United were the only two potential purchasers.

Tottenham, in a desperate state with their fans in revolt as they dropped to eighth and out of all European competition and with Harry Kane seemingly determined to leave, they took the decision they had to pay the £180,000+.

If Tottenham hadn’t been in that position, if they hadn’t been prepared to pay that level of wages, then I think James Maddison would be now a Newcastle United player.

I think Newcastle would have been more than comfortable paying the £40m transfer fee and James Maddison would have been prepared (had no other option but) to compromise on wages and agree a level at least close to what the likes of Bruno and others currently earn. With maybe built into the deal, guaranteed higher wages in future if he (James Maddison) helped Newcastle United to hit certain targets, especially regular Champions League participation.

I don’t blame James Maddison taking the deal, no European football but an extra £50,000 or so per week. Fair enough.

Obviously if he performs and helps Tottenham get back into the Champions League for the 2024/25 season then this James Maddison deal will definitely have been a winner. However, you also have to factor in that in just over three years into his Tottenham contract, Maddison will turn 30 and naturally be worth far less than what Spurs paid for him.

At that same point (November 2026), imminent Newcastle United signing Sandro Tonali will still only be 26, which is very much in line with the NUFC signing policy of spending the big money on bringing in players with their best years ahead of them. At that point (November 2026) Botman will be 26, Isak 27, Gordon 25 and Bruno 29.

Tottenham official James Maddison announcement – 28 June 2023:

‘We are delighted to announce the signing of James Maddison from Leicester City.

The England international has agreed a deal with the Club that will run until 2028.

James, 26, began his career with Coventry City where he progressed through the youth ranks to make his professional debut in August, 2014, before joining Norwich City in January, 2016. Remaining with the Sky Blues on loan for the rest of 2015/16 campaign, he finished with 42 appearances in total for his home town club, scoring five goals.

An exciting creative midfielder, he made his debut for the Canaries in August, 2016, in an EFL Cup tie against his former side, before joining Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen on loan for the first half of the season, making 17 appearances and netting twice.

Maddison became a key part of Norwich’s side the following season, making 49 appearances in all competitions, and ended the campaign as the club’s top scorer with 15 goals, claiming City’s Player of the Season award.

Earning recognition for his outstanding performances, James claimed numerous personal accolades throughout 2017/18, including the Championship Young Player of the Month award for January, 2018, and the Championship Goal of the Month award for September, 2017, and January, 2018. In addition to being nominated for the EFL Young Player of the Season, he was also named in both the Championship and PFA Team of the Year.

In July, 2018, James signed for Leicester City, making his Premier League debut the following month in a season opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Enjoying an excellent first season, in which he made 38 appearances, he collected City’s Young Player of the Season award as he ended the campaign with 14 goal involvements.

The Coventry-born playmaker made 203 appearances over a five-year spell with Leicester, scoring 55 goals and, in 2020/21, claimed the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award for September, 2020, with a stunning curling finish at Manchester City, while also helping the Foxes to lift the FA Cup in May, 2021.

The 2021/22 season began with a Community Shield victory over Manchester City and was ultimately another impressive campaign for the midfielder, claiming the club’s Player of the Season award after netting 18 goals and registering 12 assists – his most prolific campaign to date. He then followed that up with a further 19 goal contributions in just 30 outings for the Foxes last term.

After representing England at Under-21 level, James received his first call-up to the senior squad in October, 2018, making his debut in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro in November, 2019. He was then named in Gareth Southgate’s 2022 World Cup squad and, after his impressive club form, earned his first start for the Three Lions in March, 2023, in a Euro 2024 qualifying match with Ukraine at Wembley Stadium.’

