News

The 2023/24 retained list released for Newcastle United women’s team

An official announcement regarding the Newcastle United women’s team on Tuesday (13 June 2023).

The retained list for the 2023/24 season.

The Newcastle United women’s team set-up has retained 16 players but released 10, this follows promotion to the third tier of women’s football.

Newcastle United women’s team : Official announcement – 13 June 2023:

In line with FA regulations, Newcastle United Women can confirm that the club has retained the following 16 players for the 2023/24 season:

Katie Barker

Grace Boyes

Daisy Burt

Grace Donnelly

Kacie Elson

Rebecca Ferguson

Georgia Gibson

Cara Milne-Redhead

Erin Nelson

Bianca Owens

Charlotte Potts

Hannah Reid

Keira Skelton

Anna Soulsby

Olivia Watt

Sharna Wilkinson

In addition, the following players have not been retained by the club for the 2023/24 season:

Freya Bailes

Millie Bell

Ellie Dobson

Beth Guy

Jane Harland

Rachel Lee

Ellen Packham

Charlyann Pizzarello

Lauren Robson

Emma Wallis

Newcastle United Women expresses sincere thanks to the ten players listed above for their extremely valued contributions over the years to the success of the club and wishes them all the very best for the future.

Manager Becky Langley said: “I would like to personally thank the players who will be departing at the end of the 22/23 season. They have achieved success, embraced the fans and inspired the next generation. That counts for so much.

“Their support to me on and off the pitch has been immeasurable. It’s hard to beat a team that gives their best and is having fun. That’s what these players instilled whilst living and breathing the club’s values. Some of these players have played for me for over four years. I would more than anything just like to say thank you for the memories.

“There has been laughter, tears of anger, tears of joy and some fantastic moments to celebrate. It has been an absolute rollercoaster but what a ride. I will never ever forget every single player’s contribution this season. These players will always have a special place in my heart and my football career.

“No one can ever take this promotion and moment in history away from the players. We simply would not be in this position without every single one of them. I will cherish the memories and I wouldn’t want to have done it with a different group of girls. I am proud to have managed each of them, it has been a real privilege working with all of them and I wish them all the best of luck for the future.”

