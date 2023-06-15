News

The 2023/24 Newcastle United Premier League fixtures now released

The 2023/24 Newcastle United Premier League fixtures are out.

The new Premier League campaign kicking off on the weekend of Saturday 12 August.

The NUFC squad set to return for pre-season preparations in early July and just 30 days until the first pre-season friendly (at Gateshead on 15 July).

The Premier League Fixtures showing home to Villa on the first game (12 August 2023) and away at Brentford for the final one (19 May 2024).

Newcastle United official announcement of 2023/24 fixtures:

Newcastle United will kick off their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with a home fixture against Aston Villa.

The Magpies, fresh from qualifying for the Champions League last term, will entertain Unai Emery’s Villans – whose seventh-place finish earned them a place in the Europa Conference League – on Saturday, 12th August, with the fixture live on Sky Sports at 17:30 (BST).

United then travel to the Etihad Stadium the following weekend to take on treble-winners and Premier League champions Manchester City, before welcoming Liverpool to St. James’ Park.

September begins with a long trip to Brighton & Hove Albion before the first international break of the campaign, followed by a home game against Brentford and a meeting with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Eddie Howe’s men will enter the Carabao Cup at the third round stage this season as a result of their Champions League qualification, and their quest to go one better than last February’s final appearance will begin on or around Wednesday, 27th September.

Due to West Ham United’s participation in the Europa League, their home game against Newcastle on Saturday, 7th October may be subject to movement to Sunday, 8th October.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United come to Tyneside in successive home fixtures between November and December, and following a first league meeting in 30 years with newly-promoted Luton on Saturday, 23rd December, United’s Boxing Day fixture is at St. James’ Park, against Nottingham Forest.

Howe’s side travel to Liverpool on Saturday, 30th December and Newcastle’s first league game of 2024 will be at home to Manchester City.

There’s a mid-season break between 13th and 30th January and the Magpies will end their league campaign at Brentford on Sunday, 19th May (kick-off 4pm BST).

You can sync Newcastle United’s 2023/24 fixtures to your calendar here. All dates are subject to change due to live television selections. Full August and September broadcast selections are due to be announced next month, while October’s games are expected to be confirmed in August.

The Premier League have committed to giving supporters a minimum of six weeks’ notice (from the first match of the relevant month) on broadcast selections until December 2023, and five weeks from January 2024 until Match Round 37.

