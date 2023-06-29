News

Talks now taking place for Saudi Arabia to play friendly match at St James’ Park – Report

An interesting one on Thursday morning, with claims that Saudi Arabia could be set to play at St James’ Park.

It is ESPN who have broken the story and they say talks are taking place for Newcastle United to stage the game.

They report that the match would be a friendly between Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

The date being talked about is Thursday 7 September 2023.

Newcastle United are away at Brighton the previous weekend of Saturday 2 September, though we are still awaiting TV changes. Then it is a two week international break before Newcastle are home to Brentford on the weekend of Saturday 16 September.

ESPN say that ‘…sources have told ESPN that the club are now in discussions with the football federations of Saudi Arabia and Mexico over a friendly game between the two nations at Newcastle’s stadium on Sept. 7. Mexico are planning to play two games in England — another fixture against South Korea at an English venue to be decided has been pencilled in for Sept. 12.

Sources have told ESPN that the game between Saudi Arabia and Mexico has still to be confirmed officially but that discussions are ongoing between the federations and Newcastle. The English Football Association would also be required to grant permission for the game to be staged in this country.’

There have been a number of friendlies hosted by English clubs in the past featuring various national sides from beyond these shores, so you would assume that there would be no objections from the FA to such a game.

Earlier this month, Joelinton and Bruno played for Brazil in two friendlies against Guinea and Senegal that were held at neutral grounds in Spain and Portugal respectively.

Whilst a quick check shows that Saudi Arabia played four friendlies at the same venue in Spain.

Saudi Arabia v USA – Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia (Spain) – 27 September 2022

Saudi Arabia v Ecuador – Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia (Spain) – 23 September 2022

Saudi Arabia v Venezuela – Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia (Spain) – 9 June 2022

Saudi Arabia v Colombia – Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia (Spain) – 5 June 2022

If this Saudi Arabia v Mexico match does go ahead at St James’ Park, interesting to see what our ‘friends’ in the media will have to say…

