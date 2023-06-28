Opinion

Swapping Vodka for Cans – What could possibly go wrong on Newcastle United trip to Arsenal?

Who remembers these British comedy classics? Del Boy to Rodney “This time next year we will be millionaires” or Baldrick to Blackadder “I’ve got a cunning plan.”

Well I had my own version of this.

Monty used to say to me “Tony, I’ve had an idea.”

So when I heard this as we were planning our trip to Highbury for a Premier League game in November 1993, I took this with a large dose of caution, which ironically is what I usually used to get interviewed under (caution…) when Monty came up with one of his ideas.

His latest brainstorming idea was…

Instead of taking loads of cans for the train (we’d actually even invested in a cooler bag to keep our drink caad), why don’t we just get a bottle of vodka, instead of the palaver of carrying loads of cans about?

Okee dokee, seems a smart move, even though I’ve never been a fan of spirits.

So we’re settling down on the train to King’s Cross and I get my bottle of vodka out, Monty then produces another bottle of vodka. Not a single can of coke between us to use as a mixer.

To use another well known comedy catchphrase “I don’t believe it.”

So off to the buffet car and cans of coke purchased and guess what? We make it to Peterborough with not a drop left.

Pulling into King’s Cross I say to Monty that I feel a tad squiffy and judging by the drool coming from his mouth, I think he might feel the same.

Into the Duke of York (boozer opposite King’s Cross) for a few top deck shandies and it’s suddenly 2pm and time to head off to Highbury for the match.

We are now, as the late great Aussie comic Sir Les Patterson would say, “very very drunk.”

Coming out of Arsenal tube station I lose Monty.

Not good, as I’ve got our match tickets.

No worries though as I will wait for him outside the away end (remember the old Highbury, when you went in and it was through people’s gardens).

Anyway, I waited and waited ages for Monty. No show. So ended up giving his ticket away to a desperate toon fan.

Turns out that when we got to Arsenal, Monty was that drunk, when he got out at the tube entrance, he thought he had already been to the game, so promptly turned around and went back to King’s Cross.

He got the train home, apparently telling anyone who would listen that we’d won 3-1 .

Unlike me, Mr Soberforcastion personified, who watched us get beat 2-1 with new boy Peter (Beardsley) getting our goal.

Did we continue with our let’s drink vodka to Newcastle United away games plan after that? NO!!

