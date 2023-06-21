News

Sven Botman – It is really cool and special what is now happening at Newcastle United

Sven Botman has been outstanding in his first Premier League season.

Signed for £35m from Lille, the defender started four of the opening PL matches of the season and named on the bench in the other three, as Eddie Howe did his usual carefully planned introduction, to try and ensure best long-term results.

Then after the September 2022 international break (where Sven Botman turned down the chance to play for the Netherlands Under 21s in favour of staying on Tyneside and working hard to get first team starts), the then 22 year old started in the 4-1 win at Fulham and was a permanent selection from that point in the Premier League.

Those final 31 PL games of last season, all but one of them starting alongside Fabian Schar, saw only 29 goals conceded.

That defensive record ensuring Newcastle United finished top four and will play Champions League football next season.

Sven Botman describing it as ‘cool and special’ what is happening at St James’ Park.

The Newcastle United defender has been talking to the official Ajax site, talking about where it all began as a nine year old and moved through the ranks at the Dutch club.

Having already won the league in France with Lille as a 20 / 21 year old (in 2020/21) and then starting five Champions League matches with the Ligue 1 club in the 2021/22 season.

Sven Botman excited about what the future now holds, with Newcastle United, in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Sven Botman talking to the official Ajax site:

“I don’t often put things into perspective, but it is just really cool and special what happened [with Newcastle United] this year [in the Premier League].

“It was always my dream to play in the biggest league [Champions League].

“At Newcastle, players often say that they don’t often see central defenders who can play football so well.

“At Ajax I was not the best on the ball but I learned it there because of the way I played.”

What Ajax did for Sven Botman:

“It was my second home and shaped me into the person I am.

“My parents were never allowed to carry my bag, I had to do that myself.

“Little things like this show that Ajax feels responsible for the players.”

Where / how it all started:

Sven Botman started at the age of five with Pancratius in Badhoevedorp and then:

“When I was eight I received a letter from Ajax for the talent days.

“I was selected and when I was nine I played football at Ajax.

“In younger teams we always went on a trip abroad three or four times.

“Sitting in a hotel with your friends for five days, you can’t make a child happier.”

The quiet man (boy) made Captain:

“I used to be quieter in the field.

“I don’t know if that was a problem but I fell short on that.

“My trainers thought that I should be more vocal [so they made me Captain].

“For example, during training I was given the task of determining who should be in the middle during a rondo.

“Now that I’m older it doesn’t seem that special, but at that age it helps when you have to make those decisions.”

John Heitinga influence:

“[Former Everton and Fulham player] John Heitinga is the best trainer I’ve had.

“It was my last year in youth.

As a small child you don’t think about what you have to do to become a professional footballer, later you will.

“He helped me a lot to really become an adult footballer.”

