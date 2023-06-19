Opinion

Summer’s worst invented Newcastle United transfer offer – Winner already confirmed

If you were wondering when the worst invented Newcastle United transfer offer of this window would come along…

That wait is now officially at an end.

We are only on day six of this Summer 2023 window but we already have the unbeatable winner, when it comes to Newcastle United transfer offer claims in the media.

Step forward Gerard Romero, a Spanish journalist.

In a new transfer ‘exclusive’, Romero has ‘revealed’ that Newcastle United transfer offer has been made to try and sign Raphinha.

That is just scratching the surface though.

As his ‘exclusive’ states that Newcastle United have proposed a deal whereby if Raphinha comes to Newcastle United, then NUFC would be happy for Bruno Guimaraes to go to Barcelona as part of an exchange deal.

Hmmm, so Newcastle United happy losing their playmaker and talisman???

The cherry on the top though, in this completely invented Newcastle United transfer offer, is that NUFC would ALSO give Barcelona €30 million (approximately £25.6m)!!

So, we are supposed to believe, Newcastle United are proactive in wanting to give Barcelona their best player AND £25+ for an admittedly very good winger?

Raphinha joined Barcelona for €58 million (approx £49.5m) a year ago, which if you stuck with that valuation, means Newcastle United then value Bruno Guimaraes at around £25m, over £15m less than they paid for him 17 months ago and in the meantime he (Bruno) has absolutely excelled in the Premier League!!!

