Summer 2023 transfer window opens – Already 10 Premier League deals agreed and £156m committed

The Summer 2023 transfer window has now opened.

Premier League clubs now having until 11pm on Saturday 1 September to register new signings.

Ahead of this Summer 2023 transfer window opening, Premier League clubs haven’t been standing idle.

As well as countless other negotiations and potential transfers that are ongoing, a number of incoming Premier League deals have already been agreed these past seven weeks.

By my count there are already 10 Premier League deals agreed and £156m committed (though £17.5m of this is for a 16 year old that Chelsea can’t officially register until Summer 2025!).

This is the up to date Summer 2023 transfer window information and deals, via the official Premier League site and the BBC Sport site:

12 June

Kevin Schade [Freiburg – Brentford] £22m

Yankuba Minteh [Odense Boldklub – Newcastle United] £7m

10 June

Youri Tielemans [Leicester – Aston Villa] Free

8 June

Alexis Mac Allister [Brighton – Liverpool] £35m

Jefferson Lerma [Bournemouth – Crystal Palace] Free

31 May

Mark Flekken [Freiburg – Brentford] £11m

16 May

Hamed Traore [Sassuolo – Bournemouth] £20m

10 May

Jordan Beyer [Borussia Monchengladbach] £14m

5 May

Joao Pedro [Watford – Brighton] £30m

27 April

Kendry Paez [Independiente del Valle – Chelsea] £17.5m (However, aged only 16, Paez can’t be registered by Chelsea until summer 2025]

I think fair to say that we can expect another very busy AND expensive transfer window when it comes to Premier League spending this Summer.

