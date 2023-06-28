Opinion

Standing still would be moving forward for Newcastle United – An explanation

We will all have our own individual hopes and fears for Newcastle United this coming season.

What will represent success and/or failure for NUFC.

So when it comes to Newcastle United and this fast approaching (only 45 days now until NUFC play Villa at SJP) 2023/24 season, what would have you thinking the team / club have progressed again?

I think it is best to split this into two.

Newcastle United in the Cup competitions

The Champions League is of course the big one.

I think for most fans, getting to the knockout stages would definitely represent success, anything on top of getting to the last 16 a massive bonus. Especially when with everything set up to advantage the established elite clubs who regularly take part in the Champions League / European competition, the seedings mean that NUFC are up against it.

If Newcastle ended up third in their CL group and went into the Europa League, then I think most Newcastle fans would see it as an honourable draw in terms of their first CL involvement in two decades.

With the domestic cups. hope has returned and February’s League Cup final leaving fans dreaming of more visits to Wembley.

I think that overall, taking the luck of the draw into account, I reckon it is reasonable to say that if Newcastle got to the last four in either the FA Cup or League Cup, then that equals relative success for next season. What then happens in that semi-final and potential then final, would / could be a massive bonus. However, as things stand, if you could guarantee me now NUFC winning one domestic quarter-final next season then that would have been Newcastle United competing at the level we are now hoping they will be.

Newcastle United in the Premier League

This is the big one.

Like fans of all clubs, Newcastle supporters would like to win things.

However, to be able to compete long-term, Premier League performance is key, season after season.

This is where for me, in Premier League season 2023/24, standing still would be moving forward for Newcastle United.

An explanation.

I know you won’t have forgotten already, but last season in the Premier League, the top four spaces were filled by Man City, Arsenal, Man U, Newcastle United.

If things stayed the same, those four clubs in the exact same positions at the end of the 2023/24 Premier League season, then as a Newcastle United fan I would see that as serious progress. Naturally I would love us to go beyond fourth in the years to come but staying in the same league position this time, would equal serious progress.

Newcastle United finishing fourth again is a double whammy, NUFC soaking up so many benefits from doing so, whilst arguably even more importantly, a number of rival clubs are damaged.

This is basically how it ended up for so long with Man U, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool completely dominant. They filled the top four spots, got the bonus Champions League football / cash, they got ever richer and more dominant, whilst the gap grew ever further to those getter ever more (relatively) poorer and weaker.

Manchester City came along and used brute force / cash to change it, now a five into four each season but enough to be shared around that still allowed then those five to draw ever further ahead.

Pochettino then worked a bit of magic and Tottenham finished top four and played Champions League football four seasons in a row. After scraping fourth in 2018/19, Spurs looked to have completely blown it but after two season failing to qualify, they fluked another fourth place in 2021/22 when Arsenal bottled it, Newcastle’s dominant win in May 2022 meant the Gunners missed out.

Now Newcastle United are in the mix.

The 2022/23 Premier League table ended up looking like this:

As we know, the top four in the Champions League, Liverpool in the Europa League along with Brighton (and West Ham), Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League. Tottenham and Chelsea with nothing.

Bottom line is that of the Premier League ‘big six (seven…)’, you have:

Chelsea who had played Champions League football in 18 of the last 20 seasons.

Liverpool who had played Champions League football in all of the last six seasons.

Tottenham who had played Champions League football in four of the last six seasons.

Think of it as a bit like a lifeboat, with Man City, Arsenal, Man U and Newcastle United having successfully climbed into it.

The lifeboat only holds four though, so no room for any other clubs, frantically holding on as they try to avoid slipping permanently into the depths and/or eaten by sharks.

The longer the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are kept outside that lifeboat, the more danger they are in as they get weaker and weaker.

Before Klopp came along and worked his magic and their six Champions League seasons in a row, the previous seven seasons had seen them qualify only once.

The question for many Newcastle United fans last season, certainly once we made it to Wembley, was would you rather win the League Cup or finish top four and qualify for the Champions League. The vast majority at the time favoured a League Cup trophy over CL, which I totally understand having supported a team for so long who haven’t won anything.

However, the reality is, that for Newcastle United to become one of the top competing clubs year after year, they need to be Champions League qualifying club season on season. That is absolutely key.

Put it this way, if Newcastle United played Champions League football ten seasons in a row as from now, for me that would guarantee the club and team were at such a level that trophies would be guaranteed. Not necessarily winning the Champions League itself but winning the domestic cups for sure AND almost certainly competing at least some of those seasons for the Premier League itself and probably the Champions League as well. In just the last five Champions League finals, we have seen Man City (twice), Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool (twice) providing six of the ten finalists. Bottom line is, if you are an English club regularly competing in the Champions League, every chance you will at some point get to the final…

So, Newcastle United will benefit from massive amounts of bonus cash, indirectly and directly, from competing in the Champions League.

If the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are kept out of the CL, it then has an ever growing negative influence, the missing CL cash and prestige meaning so much more difficult to buy and pay the wages of new quality signings, plus ever harder to keep your best players (Harry Kane?).

One massive forthcoming thing which gives both Newcastle United and those currently outside the current top four, extra encouragement / reassurance, are the upcoming Champions League changes.

Starting from the 2024/25 season, the Champions League will increase in competing clubs from 32 to 36.

The usual suspects tried to force through moves that would have meant a couple of spaces made available for clubs who didn’t qualify through domestic league position BUT who had the best ‘historical performance in Europe’ in recent years. In other words, doing everything they could to keep the clubs who have had a near monopoly on the Champions League still qualifying, even when they didn’t qualify. No doubt if that had applied this past season, Liverpool would have fluked their way in still, via this shameful route.

Anyway, this shameless plan was very surprisingly resisted and instead, an extra place will be given to each of the two countries whose clubs collectively performed best in Europe the previous year and will be awarded on league position that season (not on how well they have done in Europe down the years!).

In five of the last six seasons, if this had applied, England would have had one of the extra two Champions League spots (so Liverpool would have still fluked it!).

It presents all kinds of interesting scenarios, such as in a year’s time, the fans of a club who finished fifth in the Premier League, needing another PL club to get to the final of the Champions League, or win it, basically whatever would be needed to make it so English clubs had collectively performed as one of the best two performing nations.

Overall, you have to see this change as very positive for Newcastle United in our current position. With the stats suggesting strongly that top five in the Premier League will guarantee Champions League football, it gives that added safety net. No doubt you will recall the nerves as Liverpool went on their late season winning run. As it happens, Newcastle United a comfortable four points above the scousers by the end, although if CL qualification had gone to fifth, it would have meant a massive nine points gap between NUFC in fourth and Brighton in sixth.

