Spain win the Nations League with the help of strikes from these former Newcastle United players

The Nations League has been concluded, Spain crowned champions in Rotterdam.

Sunday’s final was a predictably tight affair, as Croatia managed to take the game to extra-time and then penalties.

Former Newcastle United pair Joselu and Mikel Merino both coming off the bench for Spain in the second half.

They helped see Spain through the remainder of the match and it was still goalless after the second half of extra time.

When it came to penalties, nice to see the former Newcastle United duo showing plenty bottle.

Joselu volunteering to take the very first kick for Spain and dispatching it safely.

Mikel Merino stepping up to take the third and doing the same.

Eventually, Spain winning the Nations League with a 5-4 victory on penalties.

Congratulations to the pair of them and interesting to see what happens next.

Joselu scored 16 goals for Espanyol despite them getting relegated, to go with the 11, 11 and 14 goals he managed for minnows Alaves in the previous three La Liga seasons.

Last season it made the former Newcastle striker the third top La Liga scorer, only behind Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.

Widespread reports now claim that with the Nations League victory completed, an announcement is expected any time of Real Madrid signing Joselu, returning him to the club he left 11 years ago.

Mikel Merino had an injury affected season at Newcastle United, starting 14 Premier League games and on as a sub in another 10, he looked a class act in the making at the age of only 21 and a big disappointment for NUFC fans when the midfielder left for Spain and Real Sociedad after only that one campaign.

He turns 27 on Thursday and now a regular in the Spain set-up, he has also been outstanding for Real Sociedad, scoring two goals and getting nine exists from 28 La Liga starts last season. That contribution helping Merino and Real Sociedad into fourth place and qualifying for the Champions League, where potentially they could meet NUFC at some point.

Interesting to see if any clubs come in and try and tempt Alexander Isak’s former teammate away from Real Sociedad this summer.

