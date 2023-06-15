Opinion

Sheer frustration for Sven Botman

Sven Botman cut a very frustrated figure on Wednesday night.

The Newcastle United central defender was outstanding last season and for so many people, an easy pick when selecting any top Premier League eleven of the season.

Despite that, Ronald Koeman still refusing to give him any international minutes.

Quite extraordinary when you take into account the fact that in Holland’s last serious (a 3-0 win over Gibraltar aside…) match, they were hammered 4-0 by France in March’s Euros group qualifier.

The 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals are taking place in Holland this week, contested by the four group winners of League A.

Two semi-finals on 14 (Holland v Croatia) and 15 June (Spain v Italy), and a third place play-off and final, both on 18 June 2023.

So Holland v Croatia last night and Ronald Koeman still denying Sven Botman a chance to play for his country.

Instead, a year younger (22 year old) Lutsharel Geertruida was selected last night ahead of the Newcastle United defender. Geertruida has had a very good season helping Feyenoord to the title, but surely such dominant form from Botman in the Premier League is some levels above that, plus for Geertruida this was only his second game for Holland, lining up alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Holland were really poor at the back once again, with Croatia taking full advantage, as Sven Botman left on the bench for the game’s entirety.

Malen giving the Dutch a 34th minute lead but two second half goals from Kramaric and Pasalic looked to have given Croatia victory, only for a Lang goal in the sixth minute of added time saving Holland (for the time being).

Extra time gave no respite though and goals from Petkovic and Modric meant it was four conceded once again by Koeman’s defence / team and Croatia going through to Sunday’s Nations League final after this 4-2 victory.

A lot of pressure now already on Koeman who only started the job in January.

Interesting to see what his team selection will be, especially in defence, when Holland face Italy or Spain in that Nations League third place play-off on Sunday.

We have put together a list of important Newcastle United (and some others that may be of interest) dates below and other guidance, for this summer and the 2023/24 season:

Wednesday 14 June 2023

The the opening of the summer transfer window for Newcastle United and all other Premier League clubs, day one of eighty days of this transfer window.

Holland 2 Croatia 4 (AET)

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Thursday 15 June 2023

Premier League fixtures announced for 2023/24 season at 9am.

Friday 16 June

Sweden v New Zealand (Alexander Isak) Friendly

Andorra v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier

Malta v England (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier

Denmark v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Euro Qualifier

Saturday 17 June

Brazil v Guinea (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Barcelona

Iceland v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier

Sunday 18 June

Paraguay v Nicaragua (Miguel Almiron) Friendly

Holland v Spain or Italy (Sven Botman) – Nations League third place play-off

Monday 19 June

Switzerland v Romania (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier

England v North Macedonia (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier

Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan (Jamal Lewis) Euro Qualifier

Tuesday 20 June

Austria v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euro Qualifier

Brazil v Senegal (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Lisbon

Liechenstein v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier

Saturday 1 July

Newcastle United (and the other Premier League clubs) can now officially register international signings.

Saturday 15 July

Friendly – Gateshead v Newcastle

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Friendly – Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – sold out.

Sunday 23 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Aston Villa (7pm – Local time) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday 26 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Chelsea (8:15pm – Local time) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 12 August 2023

Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 season kick off this weekend.

Thursday 31 August 2023

Champions League group draw is made (following the final round of play-off ties on 29 and 30 August).

Friday 1 September 2023

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Saturday 9 September 2023

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Tuesday 19 September

The first Champions League group matches kick off.

Saturday 14 October 2023

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Saturday 18 November 2023

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

13 December 2023

Wednesday 13 December

The final Champions League group matches are played.

Monday 1 January 2024

This is the opening of the winter transfer window for Newcastle United and all other Premier League clubs.

Saturday 13 January 2024

The Premier League’s ‘winter break’ will come back in this season, as all clubs will have either the weekend of 13 January 2024 or 20 January 2024, off. All games will be initially scheduled for January 13 and then when the TV fixtures announcement is made, half the games will be moved to the following weekend, thus giving all clubs one week off.

Thursday 1 February 2024

This is the closing of the winter transfer window for Newcastle United and all other Premier League clubs, at 11pm.

Saturday 23 March 2024

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Sunday 19 May 2024

Final round of Premier League matches played to end the 2023/24 season.

(Saturday 1 June 2024 Champions League final at Wembley – We all can now dream…)

