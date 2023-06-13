Opinion

Seven journalists were asked in January who would finish in Premier League top four – Interesting to review now

Back in late January (2023), seven journalists were asked, who would end the 2022/23 season in the Premier League top four?

Which quartet would qualify for the Champions League?

Maybe more to the point in certain cases, who would be the clubs to miss out…?

Here at The Mag we covered this story at the time, intrigued to see who the seven journalists would go for.

In late January 2023, the seven journalists were asked the question just after the round of Premier League matches that had seen Newcastle draw 0-0 at Crystal Palace.

On the positive side, Newcastle United were still in the top four at the point, on the negative side, the points and wins appeared to be drying up.

After a run of nine Premier League matches where Newcastle had won eight and drawn one, scoring 24 goals. Eddie Howe’s side were in a run of four PL matches that had given three goalless draws and a very late 1-0 win over Fulham thanks to Isak’s goal, after Mitro had slipped and messed up a penalty.

So anyway, what did these seven journalists from The Athletic predict the final Premier League top four would be:

Nick Miller:

1. Arsenal, 2. Manchester City, 3. Manchester United, 4. Newcastle.

Phil Buckingham:

1. Manchester City, 2. Arsenal, 3. Manchester United, 4. Newcastle.

Ahmed Walid:

1. Arsenal, 2. Manchester City, 3. Manchester United, 4. Newcastle.

Adam Crafton:

1. Arsenal, 2. Manchester City, 3. Tottenham, 4. Manchester United.

Duncan Alexander:

1. Arsenal, 2. Manchester City, 3. Manchester United, 4. Newcastle.

Daniel Taylor:

1. Arsenal, 2. Manchester City, 3. Manchester United, 4. Newcastle.

Oliver Kay:

1. Arsenal, 2. Manchester City, 3. Newcastle, 4. Manchester United.

Fair play to see that Newcastle United got six votes, five journalists tipping them to end up fourth, Oliver Kay saying third. Only Adam Crafton picking Tottenham to be a top four finisher, at the expense of Newcastle United.

The Athletic also asked them other questions such as winning the title and relegation choices, Newcastle not featuring in those.

However, when it came to best Premier League signing of the 2022/23 season, three journalists going for the same Newcastle United player (well one giving an ‘honourable mention’), whilst one went for another at NUFC.

Who has been the best signing?

Buckingham:

The temptation is to go with Erling Haaland but Sven Botman has arguably had a greater impact on his new team. A key figure in Newcastle’s defensive machine and a steal at £30million.

Taylor:

Did you hear Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes describing Nick Pope as the best goalkeeper in the world? OK, there was maybe a touch of exaggeration, but Pope does already look nailed-on to win the Premier League’s Golden Glove award for the goalkeeper who has the most clean sheets with 12 so far (Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale is next with nine). For all Newcastle’s money, Pope has been a bargain at £10million from a relegated Burnley side.

Kay:

It should be Haaland again, but maybe for this question you need to distinguish his performance level (outstanding) and the impact on the team (questionable). So I’ll say Sven Botman at Newcastle.

Crafton:

Lisandro Martinez. Personality, quality and a supreme athlete. Honourable mentions for Sven Botman and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

I think you have to give those journalists credit for recognising so early just how good Botman was / is, whilst same with recognition for Nick Pope.

The fact Newcastle United ended the season with the best defensive record in the Premier League (only Man City conceded as few as NUFC) says it all.

