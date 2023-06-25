News

Sandro Tonali – Watch him playing for Italy on Sunday as UEFA make match available live

Everything looks now in place for Sandro Tonali to become a Newcastle United player.

Transfer fee agreed with AC Milan, personal terms already sorted between the midfielder and Newcastle.

The agent of Sandro Tonali confirming on Friday night that it is now just a case of the player going through his medical.

However, the only issue is that the medical is having to wait, as Tonali wants to be fully focused on the Under 21s Euros that are currently taking place in Romania and Georgia.

The Italy first team boss Roberto Mancini having given Sandro Tonali the responsibility of leading the Italian Under 21s as Captain in this tournament.

For Newcastle United fans, simply then a case of sitting back and relaxing (as best they can) before the medical can take place and Sandro Tonali officially becomes a Newcastle player.

However, Newcastle fans can watch Sandro Tonali in action this Sunday afternoon, with Italy taking on Switzerland in their second Under 21s group match.

Sky Sports showed the 2021 tournament but didn’t bid for the rights this time. However, fans will instead be able to watch the Italy game (and others) on UEFA’s official website. Go HERE and it is a simple free registration (top right corner of your screen press SIGN IN) and then register if you haven’t already) with UEFA, that then allows you to watch the matches.

England also kick off at 5pm this afternoon, their match against Israel, with Anthony Gordon hopefully in action again after playing well and getting an assist in the 2-0 win over Czech Republic. A win today would see England qualify for the quarter-finals.

As for Italy, having lost 2-1 to France in their opening group game, a defeat in either of their other two matches will ensure their exit. They probably will need to win against both Switzerland and Norway to qualify.

GROUP D

Sunday 25 June

Italy v Switzerland (5pm)

Norway v France (7.45pm)

GROUP C

Sunday 25 June

England v Israel (5pm)

Czech Republic v Germany (5pm)

GROUP D

Wednesday 28 June

Italy v Norway (7.45pm)

GROUP C

Wednesday 28 June

England v Germany (5pm)

The quarter-finals will be played on Saturday 1 July and Sunday 2 July, semis on Wednesday 5 July, then the final on Saturday 8 July.