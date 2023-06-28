Transfer Market

Sandro Tonali true transfer fee for AC Milan move to Newcastle United now made public – Report

The involvement of Sandro Tonali in the Under 21 Euros has delayed the formal announcement of his move to Newcastle United.

A win for Italy, captained by the AC Milan midfielder, would guarantee progress to the quarter-finals this weekend.

Whilst if Switzerland pick up more points against France than Italy do against Norway, then Sandro Tonali and his teammates will exit the competition, both games played at 7.45pm UK time.

Regardless of that, there is universal acceptance that this transfer is happening, just a case of when the 23 year old has the time to get his medical done and then the formal announcement can be made.

It is a signing that has shocked Italian football, Serie A losing one of its young homegrown top performers who is expected to be the mainstay of the national team for the next decade.

The signing is being widely reported as a new record for an Italian player, beating the £50m Chelsea paid for Jorghino in 2018, but what exactly is the true fee Newcastle United have agreed to pay AC Milan?

A lot of speculation as to what exactly the figure is, however, The Telegraph say that through multiple credible sources, they have the inside track on how the transfer happened AND how much Newcastle United have actually agreed to pay.

The newspaper making public the true figure and whilst it is a new record sale price for an Italian player, it isn’t by much.

The Telegraph stating that Newcastle have agreed to pay a guaranteed £52m, with naturally, as is the case with pretty much every other major signing these days, a further amount in potential future add-ons if certain targets are met.

The Italian media have been desperate to claim ever higher figures having been paid for Sandro Tonali, with the nation’s pride wounded at having lost one of their best players to Newcastle United, with those claims spiralling to £60m, £70m, even £80m and beyond. However, the reality is that £52m figure, just a couple of million more than Jorghino cost five years ago.

Giving the background to the eventual agreed deal, The Telegraph say that their information is that when looking ahead to this transfer window, Eddie Howe and his recruitment team wanted a high quality midfield all rounder. Declan Rice was mentioned as a possible ideal signing BUT never considered a target due to what he would go for, that being proved with seemingly Arsenal now set to sign Rice for £100m+ and wages two to three times higher than Newcastle’s highest current earner.

No wonder the report says that their sources have told them that the recruitment team at Newcastle United are ‘giddy with excitement’ at landing a top class midfielder such as Sandro Tonali, for half the price of Declan Rice and far less than half the wages.

The Telegraph say that Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella WAS also in the frame but that Inter were under no pressure to sell and that Barella’s wages could potentially be not far off Declan Rice’s at Arsenal, Barella three years older than Tonali at the age of 26.

On the other hand, AC Milan with financial pressures and thus a willingness to sell, once Newcastle United were willing to go to £50m+ for their star midfielder.

The newspaper paying tribute to how the Newcastle United recruitment team worked, in terms of keeping the move for Sandro Tonali quiet, until it was all but done.

With Eddie Howe wanting a number of new signings to help cope with the additional demands of the Champions League and retaining a top four spot in the Premier League, even better news that Sandro Tonali has been landed for considerably less than the Italian media… and AC Milan would want you to believe, as their fans are very unhappy with the sale.

