Sandro Tonali transfer to Newcastle United imminent after bizarre UEFA rules give helping hand

Newcastle United fans won’t have to wait much longer for Sandro Tonali.

The midfielder set to move from AC Milan to Tyneside as Eddie Howe’s latest impressive signing.

Everything in place, apart from the medical and then final formal touches to complete the deal.

However, that remained on hold, as Sandro Tonali led the Italy Under 21s in the 2023 Euros finals currently taking place in Romania and Georgia.

Going into the final group games on Wednesday night, any one of Italy, Norway and Switzerland could join already qualified and group winners France.

Sandro Tonali and Italy having lost 2-1 to France and won 3-2 against Switzerland.

Last night, it was France v Switzerland in the other group game, whilst Italy took on Norway at the Cluj Arena (Romania).

Sandro Tonali once again captained Italy Under 21s and played the full match, same as the first two group games. Once again Italy’s best player, Tonali though couldn’t prevent a one goal defeat as Botheim scored for the Norwegian Under 21s in the 65th minute.

In the other game, France hammered Switzerland 4-1.

If you are a Newcastle United fan and selfishly wanted Sandro Tonali able to sign and join up with NUFC as soon as possible, this is where some bizarre UEFA rules gave a massive helping hand.

This was the Group D final table, with the top two going into the quarter-finals (these are on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 July, the semis on Wednesday 5 July, then the final on Saturday 8 July):

As you can see, Switzerland getting that second spot, allowing Sandro Tonali to now do his medical and sign for Newcastle ASAP.

However, it is all a bit bizarre, as people have questioned, how can Switzerland have ended up above Italy, when as you can see above, Tonali’s side had a better goal difference that the Swiss AND when they played each other, Italy won 3-2…

This is where the bizarre UEFA rules have benefited Newcastle United.

The rules for this competition say that if tied on points, then you look at the results between all the tied teams.

In this case Italy 3 Switzerland 2, Switzerland 2 Norway 1, Italy 0 Norway 1.

Firstly, you look at who got the most points in the matches between the tied teams, in this case they each got three points.

Secondly, you look at goal difference in all these matches between the tied teams, which in this case is zero for all three.

Thirdly, you then get to who scored most goals in all these matches between the tied teams, which in this case is Norway 2, Italy 3, Switzerland 4.

So even though having defeated Switzerland AND finished the group with a better goal difference, Sandro Tonali and Italy are eliminated.

UEFA getting something right for once…

Hopefully Sandro Tonali will get his medical done ASAP now and the signing formally announced, then potentially the 23 year old given a little time off due to his international duties, before joining the Newcastle United pre-season preparations.

One thing for sure, there will be no doubts about Tonali’s fitness and thanks to these Under 21s Euros, he will be some distance ahead of most of the NUFC squad.

Such a short close season though this time and only 16 days until Newcastle United have their first pre-season friendly on Saturday 15 July at Gateshead, which is exactly four weeks ahead of NUFC kicking off in the Premier League against Aston Villa.

There is a friendly at Rangers on Tuesday 18 July and then the squad fly off to the USA for the three matches there, that trip will give Sandro Tonali and hopefully one or two other new signings, the perfect chance to integrate into the squad and get up to speed.

