Opinion

Sandro Tonali oozes class against France ahead of Newcastle United medical

Thursday saw the Sandro Tonali transfer story accelerate at pace, a Newcastle United entourage including Sporting Director Dan Ashworth and Steve Nickson were in Milan to finalise the move.

Intermediaries had set up the basics of the deal and now a case of Ashworth completing the signing, with how and when the cash will be paid, with an up front payment and the rest in instalments.

Whilst the two clubs were sorting that, Newcastle United fans had a chance to see what Eddie Howe’s imminent signing could be set to add to his NUFC team.

The Under 21 Euros finals are taking place in Georgia and Romania, with Italy kicking off their group matches in a tough match against France.

The game in Cluj-Napoca (Romania) on Thursday night saw France with clearly the better team overall, by some distance, but Sandro Tonali a major reason as to why Italy were very unlucky not to come away with a draw.

An all action midfielder, like Joelinton and Joe Willock he runs all day, BUT Sandro Tonali will also add some serious pace to the Newcastle United midfield.

The Italy Under 21 captain showing the ability to run past opponents last night, lovely to watch in anticipation…

In terms of goal threat, Sandro Tonali bent a free kick just wide of the bottom corner in the opening minutes.

Then we saw Scalvini’s header from a Tonali corner produce a fingertip save, but it was France who opened the scoring, a classy Arnaud Kalimuendo backheel flick on 22 minutes.

Sandro Tonali though leading his team back into the match and getting an assist on 36 minutes, a Pietro Pellegri header into the top corner from a Tonali free kick.

On 62 minutes, what proved the eventual winner was scored by Lyon’s Bradley Barcola, although there appeared to be a foul in the build up to the goal which Italy weren’t happy about.

Sandro Tonali looks a great all round player and did a bit of everything in midfield, including playing a deeper role late in the match as Italy changed things and looked for an equaliser.

An 83rd minute red card for Loic Bade helped give the Italians extra impetus as they pushed for the late equaliser and in injury time there was massive controversy.

Bellanova headed the ball and after hitting the post it clearly crossed the line before the French keeper scooped the ball away.

The Italy team watching in disbelief as the referee indicated play on.

Video replays clearly showing it was a ‘goal’ and all of the ball had easily crossed the line, however, no goal-line technology or VAR used in this tournament, so the anger and frustration of the Italians having no successful conclusion.

Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto was booked in the protests and France held on for a 2-1 win.

Italy will also play their other two group matches at the Cluj Arena, Switzerland on Sunday in their second group game, before on Wednesday the third and final one against Norway. They need two wins to progress now, with winners and runners up going into the last eight.

The tournament then has quarters finals on 1 and 2 July, the semis on Wednesday 5 July, then the final on Saturday 8 July.

The Sandro Tonali medical is set to take place in Romania in the next 48 hours in between the Italy Under 21 players, the Newcastle United medical staff on standby to fly out to Romania and oversee that medical as soon as given the green light from Dan Ashworth in Milan.

Thursday night was a convenient chance to see what Sandro Tonali was all about and playing the full match, he certainly looks to have plenty of stamina. Whilst he looked very good on the ball and has great pace, able to run past people, a massive positive for a midfielder in the Premier League.

When / if he signs, it will also be interesting to see what happens on set-pieces next season, Tonali certainly strongly suggesting that Kieran Trippier shouldn’t get things all his own way…

