Sandro Tonali delays Newcastle United transfer from AC Milan thanks to starring role for Italy

Newcastle United fans will have to wait a little longer for Sandro Tonali.

The midfielder set to move from AC Milan to Tyneside as Eddie Howe’s latest impressive signing.

Everything reported to be in place, apart from the medical and then final formal touches to complete the deal.

However, that remains on hold, as Sandro Tonali led the Italy Under 21s to a thrilling but eventually nervous victory.

Defeat on Sunday would have accelerated the Newcastle move with Italy exiting the 2023 Euros finals but it wasn’t to be.

Sandro Tonali the best player for Italy as they beat the Switzerland Under 21s 3-2 over in Cluj, Romania.

Lorenzo Pirola got the Italians off to an ideal start, netting after just six minutes with Tonali getting the assist.

Winger Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds doubled their advantage five minutes later and then when Fabiano Parisi scored a third on the brink of half-time, Italy looked to have got the job done.

However, two goals in seven minutes after the break for Switzerland made it a far more uncomfortable second-half than it should have been.

Sandro Tonali rallied his troops though and he captained the Italy Under 21s to a 3-2 win, the soon to be Newcastle midfielder playing the full match again.

As in the opening group game against France, you couldn’t help but be impressed by Tonali’s delivery on set-pieces, some serious competition for Kieran Trippier next season.

Italy will now play their third group game on Wednesday (7.45pm) at the Cluj Arena, Norway can’t qualify and if Italy win, they will definitely go into the quarter-finals. Sandro Tonali and his teammates may even still qual.

The tournament quarters finals are on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 July, the semis on Wednesday 5 July, then the final on Saturday 8 July.

Newcastle United have their first pre-season friendly on Saturday 15 July at Gateshead, which is exactly four weeks ahead of NUFC kicking off in the Premier League against Aston Villa.

